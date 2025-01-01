Soludo promises accelerated transformation of Anambra in 2025

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has expressed earnest congratulations and greetings to all residents and people of Anambra State on the celebration of the dawn of the New Year 2025.

Soludo in his New Year message to Ndi Anambra, stated that the dawn of 2025 brings with it refreshed hope and unprecedented opportunities for accelerated transformation in the state, especially with the signing into law of the 2025 appropriation bill of N606.99 billion marking a significant milestone in the administration’s journey towards building a livable and prosperous smart mega city.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Christian Aburime explained that the comprehensive 2025 Anambra state budget reflects Governor Soludo’s uncompromising dedication to transforming Anambra State through strategic investments in critical sectors.

The statement read in part, “The focus remains steadfast on infrastructural development, economic transformation, and human capital development, with substantial allocation for education, healthcare, and road construction, among others.

“In its resolute commitment to improving and strengthening the security of lives and property for Ndi Anambra, the state government will launch “Operation Udo Ga Chi” (Operation Peace Shall Reign) after January 25.

“This initiative will deploy over two hundred security vehicles across the state for enhanced surveillance and stop-and-search operations. At the same time, the government is strengthening forest security through specialised training of forest guards, working in collaboration with local vigilantes and government authorities.

“In further tackling security challenges with a balanced carrot-and-stick approach, Governor Soludo has extended an olive branch to repentant criminal elements in the state, offering an amnesty window until the end of February 2025. This demonstrates his commitment to both peace and reconciliation.

“As Anambra State enters this election year, the state government also calls upon all stakeholders, particularly the political class, to maintain peace and decorum throughout the electoral process. The future of our state depends on selfless, collective commitment to peaceful and orderly conduct during this period to foster an environment that enables holistic development.

“In all, Governor Soludo reaffirms his dedication to fulfilling the promises outlined in the 2025 budget while calling on all Ndi Anambra to join hands with the government in building the prosperous smart mega city so envisioned.”

The Governor further prayed that the New Year brings peace, progress, and prosperity to all residents of Anambra State.

