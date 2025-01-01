Onne Customs surpasses 2024 target, generates N634bn revenue

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Area 2 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne in Eleme local government area of Rivers State said it generated the sum of N634 billion revenue for the year 2024.

The Customs Area Controller, Area 2 Command, Mohammed Babandede disclosed this in Tuesday while briefing Journalists on the achievements of the command in the year, 2024.

Babandede stated that the amount generated had surpassed the N618bn revenue target given to them by the Federal Government for 2024, and N321 billion higher than the revenue generated in 2023.

He said, “Earlier in the year the Command was given a revenue target of 618 billion naira. I am glad to inform you that as at this morning the Command with the aid of stakeholder engagement, synergy, collaboration and intelligence sharing, has surpassed the target given to it by generating a total revenue of 634 billion Naira which accounts for 103% of the annual target.

“This amount is over the 2023 collection by 321 billion Naira and represents 98% increase over the 2023 generated revenue,” he said.

The Customs Controller also told newsmen that the command, in continuation of it’s battle against illicit drugs and other fake products entering the country intercepted 12 forty feet containers ladened with codeine, tramadol and other contraband goods, concealed in sanitary wares and chilly cutters, at the Onne Seaport in the state between November and December 2024.

Babandede, who gave the duty-paid value of the 12 containers as N20,309,890,800, said the seizure was made possible through collaboration with sister security agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Police, Department of State Security and others.

He said the seizure underscores the commitment of the Service to safeguarding public health, ensuring the security of the nation and compliance with Nigeria’s import regulations, adding that it also justifies the Custom’s commitment to trade facilitation, transparency, effective and efficient service delivery.

Giving the breakdown of the seizures, Babandede the banned drugs include; 1,721,100 bottles of 100ml Cough Syrup Codeine, 510,000 tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac, 7,100,000 tablets of 225mg Royal apple Tramadol and Tramaking, 3,461 pieces of Sanitary ware Fittings used for concealment, 840 pieces of Chilly cutter used for concealment and 153 cartons of TVS rubber.

He noted that in the area of anti-smuggling, the Command in 2024, made a total seizure of 76 containers, comprising of arms, ammunition, illicit medicine, vegetable oil, foot wears, donkey skin, used clothes among other goods used as concealment with a duty paid value of N150,872,551,207.

In export, Babandede said major commodities exported through the Onne seaport axis comprises of Agro and Mineral resources namely sesame seeds, aluminum ingot, granular urea in bulk, wheat bran, orange peel among others, that a total of 2,707,339.22 Metric tonnes of goods with a free on board (FOB) value of $952,986,490,99 which is equivalent to N1,261,039,933,168.99 was processed through the Command in the year 2024.

He appreciated the Controller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi for rewarding the hard work, commitment and dedication of men and officers of the Command by giving a special promotion to 8 officers of the command for their role in the interception of arms and ammunition in the command, noting that the gesture would bolster their morale for effective service.

The Customs Controller further assured that the Command would work to surpass the achievements recorded in 2024.

