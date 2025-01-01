Nigerian troops kill 10, 000 terrorists, recover millions of dollars worth of resources in 2024 – DHQ

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have made important strides in combating terrorism, insurgency, and other criminal activities across the country over the year.

According to The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Buba in a report on the ongoing military Operations issued by the Defence Media Operations (DMO), the DHQ outlined its key achievements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria AFN from January to December 2024, which included the neutralization of over 10,000 terrorists and the recovery of millions of dollars worth of stolen resources.

Buba said throughout 2024, Nigerian troops faced a range of threats, including armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, insurgency, violent extremism, and crude oil theft. These challenges disrupted security and safety across various regions. However, the military’s strategy focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and eradicating the perpetrators responsible for these crimes.

At the end of the year media briefing held at Defence Headquarters Abuja on Tuesday, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations said, “The war effort has been crafted with precision and determination. We have relentlessly targeted terrorist enclaves and strongholds, applying immense pressure to defeat and destroy these elements.”

“The military’s offensive operations led to the death of over 1,000 high-ranking terrorist leaders, commanders, and operatives. Some of the notable terrorists eliminated include Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, and Mohammed Amadu. These victories are seen as vital in weakening terrorist networks in Nigeria.

“In addition to eliminating terrorist threats, the AFN made substantial recoveries during the year, including the capture of 10,937 terrorists and the arrest of 12,538 individuals involved in various criminal activities. Troops also rescued 7,063 hostages and seized more than 8,800 weapons, including AK47 rifles and locally fabricated guns.

“The military also uncovered over 228,000 rounds of ammunition, and millions of liters of stolen crude oil, which were valued at over ₦68 billion.

“The AFN’s successful operation against oil theft prevented the illegal siphoning of millions of barrels of crude oil, including 56 million liters of stolen crude, and 9.7 million liters of illegally refined AGO.

“These recoveries reflect the sustained commitment of our troops on the ground,” Major General Buba remarked. “The Armed Forces will continue to apply increasing pressure on criminal and terrorist networks, and ensure that citizens reap the tangible benefits of these efforts.”

The military also emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, noting that joint efforts with neighboring countries and regional bodies are essential in confronting the spread of terrorism across West Africa.

Looking ahead to 2025, the DHQ expressed confidence that the military sustained operations would lead to the final defeat of terrorist elements.

“Troops are in high spirits and fully committed to the cause.In the coming year, we will go even further to ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria.” he added.

He stated that the military also called on citizens to continue supporting their efforts. “The war is not just for the armed forces, but for all citizens.Together, we can win this battle and restore peace and prosperity to our nation.

