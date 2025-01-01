Let the festive season serve as catalyst for healing, reflection -Osifeso  

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has implored Nigerians to let the festive season server as a catalyst for healing, reconnection and reflection.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State on Wednesday, noted that as the nation moved into the New Year, all Nigerians should endeavour to collectively rededicate themselves to the complete and total implementation of all reform programmes that are for the benefit of the people.

He counselled Nigerians not to despair by focusing on the possible failures that lay ahead of individuals as the nation face the dawn of 2025, but envision the myriad of opportunities waiting to be seized and also confront the worry that often resides within, turning it into a catalyst for decisive action and faith- filled living.

The renowned Surveyor stressed that on the dawn of the New Year, the time had come for Nigerians to awaken the extraordinary potential within every individual and let it shine brightly for the world to see.

Aare Osifeso, who noted that traditionally, this period of every year was mostly given over to holidays, festivities and merriment, but individuals, organisations and groups often turn their minds to a degree of introspection on their lives and to taking stock of their achievements and failings in the outgoing year, as well as articulating their hopes and aspirations for the new year, stated that the country certainly had a lot to thank God Almighty for in the past year.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to know that God walks by the country’s side in every endeavour, serving as an unyielding shield and daily light, illuminating the nation’s path.

The community leader felicitated with President Bola Tinubu, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and all Nigerians on this happy season of the New Year celebrations, praying that the new year be filled with new achievements, exciting challenges and great moments with loved ones.

