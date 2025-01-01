Gov Diri mourns Elizabeth Bidei, commissioner for women, children

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The governor of Bayelsa state, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, and the entire government of Bayelsa state received with profound shock the news of the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei on monday, december 30, 2024.

Until her demise, Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei served as the commissioner for women affairs and a dedicated member of the Bayelsa state executive council.

Our hearts go out to the bereaved family, especially her husband, Chief Jackson Bidei, and their children,we extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to them during this profoundly difficult time of loss and grief.

May they find comfort in the knowledge that Mrs. Bidei’s life and work left a lasting legacy and had a profound impact on our state and its people.

As we mourn her passing, we will forever cherish her memory as a passionate and committed public servant. She tirelessly championed the welfare and empowerment of women in Bayelsa state, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of many.

Her dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others will remain forever engraved in our hearts.

As a key member of the executive council, Mrs. Bidei played a pivotal role in shaping policies and programs that benefited the people of Bayelsa state, her untimely departure has created a void that will be difficult to fill and robbed our state of her invaluable contributions.

We will remember Mrs. Bidei as a kind and compassionate individual who consistently placed the needs of others above her own, her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the initiatives she championed during her lifetime.

The governor and the entire government of Bayelsa state are deeply saddened by her loss. We will miss her wise counsel, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our shared vision of building a better and more prosperous future for our state.

Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei will always be remembered as a true servant of the people and a champion of women’s empowerment. May her soul rest in perfect peace.

