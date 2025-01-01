Expedite action on Older Persons Rights Bills, stakeholders beg NASS

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

Stakeholders in the campaign to establish a legal framework for the protection of the rights of older persons in Nigeria gathered recently in Abuja to celebrate the 15th year anniversary of the struggle, which started with the gathering of some concerned individuals and the establishment of Graceful Ageing Fellowship, an outfit that later gave birth to the Coalition of Societies for the Care of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN).

At the anniversary celebration were many eminent personalities and senior citizens, including the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, Chief Christopher Adebayo Ojo ( SAN), former Chaplain of the State House Chapel, Venerable Obioma Onwuzurumba and Senator Dr. Darlington Eze Ajoku, who is the Founder of Graceful Ageing Fellowship and also the President, Coalition of Societies for the Care of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN),

It was a merry get-together as the participants looked back at the hills and the road-blocks that were successfully surmounted to reach the zenith of the achievements recorded so far in the struggle to give elder people some recognition and a say in their lives, especially under the umbrella of the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria which has thrived under the able leadership of Senator Eze Ajoku, who has deep passion in defending the rights of older persons in the society.

Christopher Adebayo Ojo and other personalities, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines, while the celebration was going on highlighted the urgent need for the National Assembly to quicken action on the review of the Older Persons Rights Bill re-submitted to the legislature for passage and the need for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to endorse the bill and make it a law as soon as it is presented to him.

The history of the demand for the Older Persons Rights Law in the country predates the present administration as the Older Persons Rights Bill was passed by the immediate past legislature but was ignored by former President Muhammadu Buhari when it was sent to him for approval.

Many of the participants at the Graceful Ageing Fellowship event agreed that an older person’s rights law has become overdue because of the growing population of old people in Nigeria and the increasing abuse suffered by this category of people in the hands of relations, children and other insensitive members of society.

Echoing the feelings of many older persons, Justice Ojo called on the National Assembly to speedily pass into law the Older Persons Rights Bill resubmitted to the parliamentarians by stakeholders championing the cause of the elderly in society.

“First, I wish to call on the National Assembly to expedite action on the bill now before the members and secondly, I wish to urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the bill so that it can become law when it is passed.

“The government needs to really do something positive to improve the welfare of older persons in Nigeria. Those that worked as civil servants and retired should be paid their entitlements without delay and those needing healthcare should be assisted. Youths usually mock older persons and forget that they will also get old,” Chief Bayo Ojo said.

Founder of Graceful Ageing Fellowship, Senator Dr. Darlington Eze Ajoku, who is also the President, Coalition of Societies for the Care of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), disclosed that the forum of older persons has resubmitted the Older Persons Rights Bill to the National Assembly and would follow up by lobbying members for its passage without delay.

He stated that the theme for the celebration “A balanced lifestyle, key to graceful aging,” was deliberately chosen to encourage older persons to spend the rest of their lives in a healthy manner by exercising regularly, attending to one’s health needs and reducing excess indulgences.

Former Chaplain of the State House Chapel, Abuja, Pastor Obioma Onwuzurumba (Rtd) who spoke on the key elements of healthy living said a balanced lifestyle means achieving good health in all aspects of one’s life by developing a balanced spiritual relationship with God and fellow men, being active by engaging in useful work, fitness exercises and controlling one’s emotional state for optimal happiness.

He called on elderly persons to eat balanced diets, engage in regular exercises and make out time to rest and sleep, pointing out that these are essential, especially for those managing health conditions who should also maintain healthy relationships with their care givers, doctors and drugs to live longer. It needs to be explained for those who may not know that having a Senior Citizens Rights Law in Nigeria has many advantages not only for the individual citizens but also for the growth of the society.

The laws of nature established a life circle that allows for people to be born as other people grow old. It is an established life circle. Just as young ones need care and attention to grow to maturity and take up personal, family, and societal responsibilities, people getting older have reduced capacity for self-sustenance because of the inability to do strenuous work or exercise and would require support for survival.

Nigeria, like many other developing countries, faces significant challenges in protecting the rights and welfare of its senior citizens. Some of the challenges faced by older people in Nigeria include a lack of social security, which is the lack of a comprehensive social security system to provide financial support, healthcare, or other essential services. Poverty and financial insecurity: Many older Nigerians rely on family support, which can be inadequate or unreliable.

Limited access to healthcare: Inadequate healthcare infrastructure, lack of specialized geriatric care, and high costs make it difficult for older people to access quality healthcare. Social isolation and loneliness: Many older Nigerians experience social isolation due to a lack of family support, mobility issues, or rural-urban migration.

Lack of protection from abuse and exploitation: Older people are vulnerable to physical, emotional, and financial abuse, with limited recourse to justice.

Inadequate housing and infrastructure: Many older Nigerians live in inadequate housing, with limited access to basic amenities like water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

Others are limited access to education and information: Many older people lack access to information on health, finance, and other essential topics, exacerbating their vulnerability.

Advantages of Having a Senior Citizens Rights Law in Nigeria. The advantages of having a Senior Citizens Rights Law in Nigeria include protection from abuse and exploitation. A law would provide a framework for protecting older people from physical, emotional, and financial abuse while holding those who engage in such acts accountable for their actions.

A Senior Citizens Rights Law will help to provide social security and financial support for our elders. The law can establish a social security system, providing financial support and alleviating poverty among older Nigerians.

It will also provide improved access to healthcare: The law could ensure that older people have access to specialized geriatric care, healthcare services, and essential medications as well as the creation of older persons’ homes across the country where senior citizens can visit to receive specialist attention when the need arises.

A Senior Citizen’s Rights Law will help promote social inclusion and participation of senior citizens in governance. The law will encourage social inclusion, participation, and empowerment of older people in Nigerian society.

Providing adequate housing and infrastructure are also necessary for older persons: A law can ensure that older people have access to adequate housing, WASH facilities, and other essential amenities.

The most important part is that the law will ensure the protection of older people’s rights and dignity: The law would recognize and protect the rights and dignity of older people, promoting a culture of respect and inclusivity and encouraging intergenerational relationships and knowledge transfer and skills sharing between older and younger Nigerians. The government also needs to look into the need to set-up a scheme for pension contributions and legal safeguards against exploitation of elderly persons. Enacting a senior citizens rights law in Nigeria would be a significant step towards promoting the welfare, dignity, and human rights of older people in the country.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2