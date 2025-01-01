22.6 C
January 1, 2025
Ede, Egbedore, Ejigbo Traditional Rulers endorse Governor Adeleke for second term

by Peter Anayo0105

Ede Egbedore Ejigbo Traditional Rulers endorse Governor Adeleke for a second term over 100 Traditional rulers from the Ede North, Ede. South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal constituency of Osun state have endorsed Governor Adenola Adeleke for a second term in office.

 

