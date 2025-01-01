2025: Sanwo-Olu applauds residents’ resilience, says Lagos future limitless

34.9 C
January 1, 2025
Gov Diri mourns Elizabeth Bidei, commissioner for women, children

Navy donates food items to orphanage in Anambra

We respond to issues of peace, security, well-being of Rivers people, Fubara…

by Peter Anayo068

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has applauded the resilience of the residents, noting the future of Lagos is bold, inclusive, and limitless.

In his New Year message to Lagosians on Wednesday via X, the governor celebrated the unity, and determination that propelled the state through a transformative year.

“As we step into 2025, I celebrate the resilience, innovation, and unity that defined our journey through 2024.

“Together, we navigated challenges, achieved historic milestones, and set new benchmarks for excellence in governance, infrastructure, and social development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Highlighting key achievements of 2024, the governor noted historic milestones in infrastructure, governance, and social development.

He noted that among these milestones were the launch of the Red Line Rail, the expansion of the Blue Line operations, and initiatives in health, education, and youth empowerment.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that these accomplishments were made possible through a partnership between leadership and the people.

“We became a beacon for progress and an example of what’s possible when leadership and people align,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a ‘Greater Lagos’ that works for all. He outlined plans to focus on sustainable infrastructure, drive economic growth, and deepen community impact through innovative programs.

“This year, our vision remains clear: to build a Greater Lagos that works for all.

“We will focus on sustainable infrastructure, drive economic growth, and deepen community impact through innovative programmes.

“The future of Lagos is bold, inclusive, and limitless. Lagos is not just a city; it is an energy, a movement, and a promise. In 2025, we will continue to lead, inspire, and deliver on the trust you have placed in us.

“Together, we will write the next great chapter of our story,” he stated.

 

 

