2025: Fr. Ebube Muonso calls for prayers, says the Yr will witness strange deaths, building collapses

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, in his New Year prophecies, urged people to pray against building collapse and strange deaths in Nigeria.

Obimma who made the declaration during the cross-over night sermon themed “Crossover into my Year of Divine Grace.”, said, “God showed me strange deaths and many collapsed buildings. I call on the faithful to pray fervently.

“I saw strange deaths, and when I cried out to God about it, He told me that His people have abandoned Him and that they have left every man to his own way. God says that every family which reconsecrates itself to Him through fasting and sincere contrition will be safe, and will neither witness untimely death nor negative news.

“I also saw collapsed buildings in many places. The faithful must pray fervently and fast against such occurrences.”

The cleric popularly known as Ebube Muonso declared that God would release delayed destinies, and restore lost hopes.

He added, “As the year 2025 begins, God has assured that destinies that have been delayed will be released. God of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry has shown me the code for the year 2025 and has assured me that He will give you favour that you do not deserve.

“God has shown me thousands of wedding rings for the year 2025. He says there’ll be a harvest of marriages. He says He will destroy dragons holding destinies.

“God says he will remember the rejected stones. I saw it clearly: God revealed it to me that this year, tenancy will expire among His people, as the faithful will begin to erect multiple buildings. Even if you have a house, get ready to build more.

“God also showed me a giant ladder that stretched from the ground to heaven, and many people were climbing the ladder. When I asked, God told me that in 2025, He will lift many people to the highest level. He says that He will give His people unprecedented promotions in all walks of life.

“I also saw many aircraft in the sky, and God told me that in 2025, many people will travel freely to countries of their choice, and visa restrictions will be very limited.

“God says that in 2025, His people will witness a business explosion, and they will not invest wrongly.”

Obimma was however silent on political developments in the South East and Nigeria at large, but noted that in 2025, God of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry will punish the government of Anambra State for its seeming silence and inaction on many kidnap, armed robbery and murder cases prevalent in the state.

