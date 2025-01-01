25.9 C
January 2, 2025
2025: A Year of Prosperity, Abundance

by Peter Anayo0109

I express my heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty, with great hope, and an assurance in the promises for our great nation.

As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us—bridges of love, respect, and understanding. It is a year to invest in one another; to nurture our youth and protect the dignity of our elders; to create a country where every Nigerian can thrive, regardless of where they are born, what they believe, or what language they speak.

I assure you all that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is truly committed to and is already undertaking deepening reforms that will unlock our nation’s economic potential.
Let us stand together, lifting each other up, and ensuring no one is left behind.

Together, we can build the Nigeria we all desire. Together, we will.
Happy New Year, Nigeria.

 

 

