2025 budget: Lagos holds town hall meetings in five divisions

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In preparation for 2025 budget, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration is set to commence town hall meetings to engage the citizenry.

This was disclosed through a statement by the State Ministry of Information and Strategy, noting it is in continuation of the philosophy of ‘Leaving No One Behind’ and the drive to make Lagos a 21st Century Economy alongside other developmental agenda.

The meeting, known as the ‘Budget Consultative Forum’, is an annual event where government functionaries meet with the people based on the incoming fiscal year to discuss developmental requests and issues as they affect citizens in their various areas, as well as an update on the implementation status of some of the completed and ongoing projects and programmes enclosed in the Y2024 budget.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, will be leading the officers and staff of the Ministry in hosting the five-day event across the five divisions of the state named ‘IBILE’ – Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe.

Starting on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in the Lagos division at Blessing Hall, Eko Club, Day two will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the Multipurpose Hall, Radio Lagos, Agidingbi for the Ikeja division.

Day three is on Thursday, July 25 in the Ikorodu division at the Ikorodu Town Hall; Day Four on Friday, 26th, at the Jubilee Chalet, Epe for the Epe division, and the final day in the Badagry division on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Makanjuola Auditorium in Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

The Forum is expected to have representatives of residents, traditional rulers, professional bodies, civil society groups, government officials from state to local levels, non-governmental and trade organisations, youths and people living with disabilities (PLWD), among others.

