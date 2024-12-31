Zulum receives Maiduguri flood c’ttee report, over N28bn donations realized

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The committee tasked with the responsibility of disbursement of intervention for the victims of the September, 10th, 2024 flood has presented its reports to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state with over N28 billion realized as donations from government and non governmental organizations, state governments, individuals and cooperate organisations.

Presenting the report to the Governor, Babagana Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday, the Chairman of the committee, Engr Baba Gujbawu said ” The donation we receive in cash totalled 28,224,364,263 Naira 34 Kobo. This includes the 10 billion donated by the Borno State Government. In addition, Your Excellency, valuable contributions were also received in the form of drugs, medical supplies, food and non-food items, all worth billions of Naira and the donated drugs and medical supplies have been handed over to the Ministry of Health and Human Services for proper use, with proper use, ”

“The committee distributed the. amount as follows. 18,084,700,000 in cash to the 101,330 households, including food and non-food items to each household. The amount distributed includes 4,370,500,000 from partners like UNHCR, WFP, and others. Those contributions have been..vital in alleviating the immediate sufferings of those affected.”, he added.

The committee chairman Said ” Your Excellency, additionally, the committee provided 987,000,000 to 7,716 traders affected in various markets. 213,000,000 Naira to 267 private schools affected and 89,400,000 and 1,788 youths who assisted during the flood. Another 12,500,000 to 22 private schools.This special category totals 1,615,000,000 Naira. The committee also procured food and non-food items worth 8,442,056,000 to supplement the donated supplies. “.

“Today, we present our report and recommendations, reflecting the hard work of everyone involved. Your Excellency, the impact of the floods has been severe, affecting over one million people.”., he further stressed.

While commending all for the support, Engr Gujbawu said “Your Excellency, we are grateful for the overwhelming support we receive from the federal and state governments, organizations, individuals and corporate entities.”.

Responding, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, sister state Governors, Humanitarian and Development partners, Non governmental organization, cooperate organisations and individuals that supported the victims of the flood.

He assured all that the funds donated were transparently and judiciously utilized to the total of about 191,330 households, stressing that very soon all the details of those that have received payments from the committee will be published in three national dalies. .

“Apart from this, the details will also be circulated either in the social media or in our web site or should be pasted on notice boards across the states and we will ask the beneficiaries. Anybody who has not received such amount has the right, she or he has the right to complain that his name was pasted on the notice board and he has not benefited from the scheme for purpose of accountability and transparency”, Zulum said.

He further stressed “The details of food and non-food items that were procured shall also be brought to the notice of the populace.

While commending the committee that their recommendation will be studied and implemented, Governor Zulum said “I also want to comment on your recommendations.

You have made about five solid recommendations and I want to assure you that government will implement them.”.

