Wike urges residents to support FCT projects

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike is urging residents to support government projects, especially those related to Right of Way (RoW) issues.

Wike made this plea after inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja, including a flyover bridge in Nicon Junction, Judges Quarters in Katampe District, and access roads in the area.

Regarding compensation for properties affected by road construction, Wike explained that he’s not directly involved in the compensation process. However, he assured that compensation will be provided for affected houses, either partially or fully, depending on the extent of the impact.

“Well, I am not in the Compensation department. I am not a valuer. It is only when they have done their work and submitted to me, then I will look at the value and we will look at the number of houses that have been affected. But for now, I cannot say there are 20 houses or 30 houses.

“What I am trying to say is that compensation in terms of building roads, houses that are affected, you pay part of it. Or if the entire house is going, you pay the full compensation. But not when you are saying that you want to settle the entire community, because the road is not passing through the entire community. It is a section of the community.

The Minister emphasized that the community will directly benefit from these projects, citing the transformation of the area and the planned installation of streetlights.

He appealed to residents to support the projects, ensuring their successful completion.

“So, we will do everything, and I want to plead with the community that they are going to be the ones that will benefit from this road directly. You can imagine how it was, and see how it is now, and then by the time it is finished with streetlights everywhere, I mean, it is to their own benefit. I appeal that everybody should give support so that we can achieve this very important project”.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects and the rapid developments in the area.

When asked about his achievements, Wike humbly stated that it’s up to the public to assess his performance, as he cannot evaluate himself. He noted that the presidential monitoring team will also assess the government’s deliverables.

“You should assess me. You should assess. I can’t set an examination for myself, mark, and grade myself. It is for the public to really assess. We have the presidential monitoring team for the deliverables. They should be able to see whether we have done what we are supposed to do, and to what extent I have done. But if you say generally, am I satisfied with what the government has done, and as it relates to our city? Yes, I would say I am very excited.

