Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Okpebholo renames Edo State University

by Peter Anayo079

Edo State Government has approved the renaming of Edo State University, Uzairue, to Edo University, Iyamho with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by Umar Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government, said the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, gave the approval of the change of name of the institution on Monday.
“Accordingly, all documentations in respect of the Institution henceforth shall reflect the above change,” the statement reads.

Recall that the Edo State House of Assembly on December 2020 amended the law establishing the Edo University, Iyamoh, to reflect a new name for the university located in the native home of the former Governor of the state and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
The Assembly amended Section Four of the Edo State University Law by replacing ‘Iyamoh’ in the principal law with ‘Uzairue’.

Iyamoh is one of the communities that make up  Uzairue clan in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

 

