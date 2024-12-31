New Year: Bishop prays for healing, prosperity, justice in Nigeria

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, The Rt. Revd. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, has prayed that Nigeria would experience healing, prosperity and justice in the New Year.

Bishop Okupevi, who gave the prayer in his New Year message released on Tuesday, also prayed for Nigerian families that they may be filled with love, peace, and unity and ‘for our Churches in Nigeria, that she may continue to be a beacon of light and hope in our community’.

‘As we navigate the complexities of our Nation and the World, let us hold fast to the promise of God’s presence. Let us be bold in our faith, knowing that He will guide us through every trial and tribulation. Let us not lose hope, but instead, embrace the courage that comes from knowing that we are not alone’, the Bishop stated.

He further stated: ‘As we begin the New Year, we encourage each of you to seek God’s presence in all that you do. Whether in your personal lives or your interactions with others, let us embrace this call to recognize the divine within ourselves and in those around us. May we be emboldened by the knowledge that we do not face our challenges alone; we are accompanied by the Lord, who empowers us to be courageous in the face of adversity’.

‘In this New Year, let us strive to be a people characterized by faith, hope, and unyielding courage. Let us support one another in our spiritual journeys and be beacons of light in a world that longs for hope and healing. Together, may we cultivate a deeper awareness of God’s presence and share that gift with others, transforming our Communities and Nation’.

