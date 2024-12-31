Gov Adeleke lied, Osun govt accessed N56bn World Bank loan- Osun APC

TUNDE ADELEKE , Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of secretly obtaining a N56 billion loan through the Nigeria Covid19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, NG- CARES.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ilerioluwa house, Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday, the Director of media and publicity, Kola Olabisi disclosed that the State has accessed the sum of N32 billion. in 2024.

He further added that she has signed all relevant documents to signify her intention to obtain the sum of N24 billion in the second phase, stressing that the disbursement of the facility is scheduled for any moment from now

Olabisi said: “Let’s expantiate on the debt binge of the state under Governor Ademola Adeleke for better understanding. The current administration in Osun is on the verge of putting the future of Osun State into a deep financial mess as it has obtained a combined foreign loans of $51 million, N81.6 billion equivalent, using the exchange rate of N1,600 to 1$USD .

“Information obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance indicates that Osun State has accessed the sum of $20 million of N-CARES, equivalent of N32 billion.

“Ordinarily, the first phase of the NG-CARES ended in June 2024, however, the Osun State governor, we are aware, has been misled to go for the second phase of the programme. Therefore, the state has signed all relevant documents to signify her intention to participate in the second phase of the NG-CARES programme. It is called NG-CARES additional financing. The Naira equivalent of the loan is N24 billion and the disbursement of this facility is scheduled for any moment from now. In total, the state will obtain the sum of $35 million (equivalent of N56 billion) on the NG -CARES facility.

“The impression that the administration has not obtained any loans since inception is a lie from the pit of hell. Part of the state’s 2024 budget is being financed from the NG-CARES facility.”

Reacting to the allegation, the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, described the news as fake, accusing the APC of peddling fake news.

According to him, I’m a member of the executive council since the beginning, and I want to tell you, there has never been any member seeking approval for any loan for any project in Osun that is a fake news. APC has been peddling the news, and we’ve been debunking it, but the lucky thing for us is that Osun people are highly educated and they know when a government wants to take a loan.

“How can you call N’care, World Bank matter that we even inherited from both Governor Aregbesola and, former governor Oyetola. How can you call it our matter? It’s not our matter. It’s a federal Matter”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2