24.1 C
Lagos
December 31, 2024
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 31, 2024

NDDC’s 2024 Performance: From A  Bird’s-Eye  View

Wike urges residents to support FCT projects

Okpebholo renames Edo State University

2025: LASTMA intensifies safety on night travels ahead of new year

Aiyedatiwa signs N698bn 2025 Appropriation Bill into law

Zulum receives Maiduguri flood c’ttee report, over N28bn donations realized

Gov Adeleke lied, Osun govt accessed N56bn World Bank loan- Osun APC

Abiodun signs N1.054trn Appropriation Bill into law

Court approves EFCC’s request to freeze 24 accounts linked to terrorism financing

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Gov Adeleke lied, Osun govt accessed N56bn World Bank loan- Osun APC

by Peter Anayo091

TUNDE  ADELEKE , Osogbo

 

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of secretly obtaining a N56 billion loan through the Nigeria Covid19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, NG- CARES.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ilerioluwa house, Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday, the Director of media and publicity, Kola Olabisi disclosed that the State has accessed the sum of N32 billion. in 2024.

He further added that she has signed all relevant documents to signify her intention to obtain the sum of N24 billion in the second phase, stressing that the disbursement of the facility is scheduled for any moment from now

Olabisi said: “Let’s expantiate on the debt binge of the state under Governor Ademola Adeleke for better understanding. The current administration in Osun is on the verge of putting the future of Osun State into a deep financial mess as it has obtained a combined foreign loans of $51 million, N81.6 billion equivalent, using the exchange rate of N1,600 to 1$USD .

“Information obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance indicates that Osun State has accessed the sum of $20 million of N-CARES, equivalent of N32 billion.

“Ordinarily, the first phase of the NG-CARES ended in June 2024, however, the Osun State governor, we are aware, has been misled to go for the second phase of the programme. Therefore, the state has signed all relevant documents to signify her intention to participate in the second phase of the NG-CARES programme. It is called NG-CARES additional financing. The Naira equivalent of the loan is N24 billion and the disbursement of this facility is scheduled for any moment from now. In total, the state will obtain the sum of $35 million (equivalent of N56 billion) on the NG -CARES facility.

“The impression that the administration has not obtained any loans since inception is a lie from the pit of hell. Part of the state’s 2024 budget is being financed from the NG-CARES facility.”

Reacting to the allegation, the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, described the news as fake, accusing the APC of peddling fake news.

According to him, I’m a member of the executive council since the beginning, and I want to tell you, there has never been any member seeking approval for any loan for any project in Osun that is a fake news. APC has been peddling the news, and we’ve been debunking it, but the lucky thing for us is that Osun people are highly educated and they know when a government wants to take a loan.

“How can you call N’care, World Bank matter that we even inherited from both Governor Aregbesola and, former governor Oyetola. How can you call it our matter? It’s not our matter. It’s a federal Matter”.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ensure efficient over-the-counter cash disbursement, CBN directs banks

Editor

Ijezie urges govt to be more transparent in tax collection, revenue allocation  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Tier-1 banks, others lift market cap by N167bn

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO