Glamour, Glitz, as Expert, Others Shower Encomiums on Prof. Gwarzo  at  Inaugural Public Lecture

Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo’s commitment to education, youth empowerment, and social development particularly in northern Nigeria have been bailed by experts on Monday during an event to mark his 47th birthday.

The event, organized by Adnan Mukhtar & Associates, which was held at the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training (Mambayya House), had experts and people from different walks of life in attendance

Prof. Gwarzo is the founder of the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria and Nigeria (MAAUN) as well as Franco-British International University Kaduna and Canadian University of Nigeria (CUN) Abuja

Keynote speaker Alhaji Yushau A. Shuaib addressed the topic “Social Media in National Building,” praising Prof. Gwarzo for establishing universities that integrate digital tools into both their infrastructure and curriculum, thus enhancing students’ technological skills.

Mr. Shuaib, Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, highlighted that the Northern region is home to many patriotic individuals who are effectively using modern tools, including social media, to contribute to national development.

“Prof. Adamu Gwarzo is not just an edupreneur; he has made significant investments in infrastructure to provide quality and affordable education, especially in Northern Nigeria,” Shuaib stated. “In addition to his educational initiatives, his philanthropic efforts in empowering youth and women are remarkable for someone of his age.”

He urged that the region would benefit tremendously if more young individuals, outside of the political arena, were dedicated to uplifting the local community from issues like illiteracy, ignorance, and apathy. “By doing so, we could effectively address challenges such as insecurity, endemic poverty, and overall societal stagnation.”

Shuaib emphasized that national development necessitates collaborative efforts from the government, private sector, civil society, and individual citizens aimed at fostering social cohesion and economic growth.

Referencing the lecture’s theme, Shuaib acknowledged that while billions are connected through social media platforms, there exists both positive potential and significant risks. He pointed out the pressing concerns surrounding misinformation, fake news, and hate speech, which threaten social cohesion and national unity.

“The spread of fake news can lead to confusion, misinformation, and societal misdirection,” he explained. “These tactics not only mislead the public but can also incite violence. Hate speech can provoke negative sentiments and lead to community conflicts.”

Despite these challenges, Shuaib cited examples of Northern media influencers positively utilizing social media. He referenced a recent Tech Digest report that recognized several Northerners who are fostering national unity, promoting civic engagement, supporting economic development, and enhancing transparency through social media platforms. Notable mentions included former presidential aides Nasir Adhama and Bashir Ahmed, broadcaster Bello Galadanci (Danbello), investigative journalist Jaafar Jaafar, and scholar Dr. Yakubu Sani Wudil living in the diaspora.

In discussing social issues and community support for vulnerable groups, Shuaib acknowledged efforts by individuals such as Aisha Falke and Bukar Ibn Maigana, along with creatives like professional photographer Nasir Rabiu Tubless and entrepreneurs such as Aisha Adamu Sadiq (textile industry), Laylah Othman (hospitality), and Hajju Amina Zannah (beauty products). These individuals have effectively leveraged social media to increase brand awareness, improve customer engagement, and drive sales.

To mitigate the risks associated with social media, Shuaib offered vital recommendations, stressing the importance of identifying target audiences and engaging in meaningful conversations. By providing accurate information and promoting transparent communication, society can harness the beneficial aspects of social media.

Dr. Sule Yau Sule, the event’s chairman and a senior lecturer at Bayero University Kano (BUK), commended Prof. Gwarzo for creating opportunities for students through scholarships and affordable tuition.

Dr. Sule who is also Chairman of Image Merchants Promotion Limited urged the necessity of community support and constructive dialogue in addressing the diverse social challenges facing the nation.

“Only through collaborative efforts can society effectively navigate the complexities of social media and harness its influence for positive nation-building,” he stated.

Adnan Mukhtar, the convener of the lecture, emphasized that the event served to celebrate Prof. Gwarzo’s contributions to education, empowerment, and philanthropy, announcing it as an annual event.

Represented by Prof. Muhammad Israr President of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Gwarzo expressed his gratitude to the organizers and underscored the importance of responsible leadership. He encouraged leaders to prioritize the well-being of their teams and foster their growth, rather than hinder it.

“Regardless of your position, strive to support those working with you. Ensure positive change begins with you,” he advised, highlighting the significance of unity, education, and collective action in overcoming societal challenges and promoting positive change.

Prof. Gwarzo concluded by inviting more collaborative workshops, seminars, and conferences, aiming to harness the power of education for a more sustainable, equitable, and just world.

Among the attendees were notable figures such as Prof. Ahmed Maigari, Vice Chancellor of NorthWest University Sokoto; Engr. Nuradeen Aliyu, General Manager of Azman Air; and Dr. Musa Abdullahi Sufi, Chairman of the Adamu Gwarzo Foundation among others