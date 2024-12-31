Commuters decry Bayelsa motor park relocation to Igbogene terminal

…as travelers lament increased costs and inconvenience

ELIZABETH VINCENT , Yenagoa

Commuters in Bayelsa state have expressed frustration over the directive from the Bayelsa state ministry of transport mandating all motor parks in Yenagoa and its environs to relocate to the newly constructed state transport terminal at Igbogene, this policy enforced during the festive season, has caused significant inconvenience for travelers heading to other parts of the country.

Speaking to newsmen, various commuters voiced their dismay over what they described as the insensitivity of the ministry of transport,they criticized the state government for failing to consult with the gazetted transport unions before implementing the policy.

Douye Wikimor, a commuter, condemned the enforcement of the directive by armed security operatives at the popular Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa,he described it as a misplaced priority, noting that commuters now face increased transportation costs due to the relocation.

He urged the state government and stakeholders in the transportation sector to reconsider the policy, taking into account the stress and financial burden it imposes on both commuters and transport unions.

Comrade Azubike Ekene, resident of the federal university, otuoke students Union, highlighted the negative impact of the relocation on students, he acknowledged the potential benefits of decongesting Yenagoa’s motor parks but criticized the timing and lack of consultation,Ekene warned that the students’ union might organize a peaceful protest if the government does not reconsider the policy.

Similarly, commuter Tekena Kio criticized the centralization policy, emphasizing its adverse effects on transport unions, small businesses, and commuters. He argued that the policy could lead to unemployment among motor park workers, turning the now-vacant parks into potential crime hotspots.

Additionally, Kio raised concerns about reduced internally generated revenue for the state from unions such as the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

A commuter heading to Delta State lamented the closure of private transport parks like Agofure Motors, noting that the government’s decision infringes on constitutional rights to conduct lawful business,he appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and address the hardships faced by commuters and private transport operators in Bayelsa.

Another visibly angry commuter stressed the need for the state ministry of transport to reconsider the policy, stating that the relocation to Igbogene has caused significant pain and inconvenience for travelers.

Comrade Anengima Jonah, Secretary of RTEAN, criticized the policy, arguing that the Igbogene terminal is unsuitable for union vehicles and was primarily designed for government-owned transportation schemes.

He further warned that the policy could destroy private businesses near the former motor parks and reverse the union’s efforts to reduce unemployment in the state,Jonah called on the government to engage in dialogue with union members as the best way to resolve the issue amicably.

