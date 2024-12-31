Chief  Femi Adeniyi-Williams  celebrates 85 years birthday ,Trustee at Musical Society of Nigeria held in Lagos

L-r … Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba: the Celebrant Chief Femi Adeniyi-williams; publisher of Vanguard Newspapers Prince Sam Amuka; former Minister of foreign affairs , General Ike Nwachukwu ; ( rtd) during Chief Femi Adeniyi-williams 85 years birthday held in Lagos 28/12/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Aare Gbo Gbo Gbo of Remoland Aare Kola Oyefeso; wife of the Celebrant, Chief (Mrs) Tope Williams ; Billionaire and owner of Baba Ijebu, a renowned industrialist Chief Kensington Adebutu; the Celebrant. Chief Femi Adeniyi- Williams; Youngest wife of Baba ijebu, Mrs. Kofoworola Adebutu.

L-r … Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya; the Celebrant Chief Femi Adeniyi-williams; CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya ; Chairman Eleganza Group and others.

L-r …Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya Mrs Gwendolyn Nwachukwu ;former Minister of foreign affairs , General Ike Nwachukwu.

L-r… Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele ; with Chief Mrs. Onikepo Oshodi.

L-r …Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba: Engr S. Agbe- David and Mrs. Folashade Olumide.

L-r …Nigerian singer-songwriter Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy ; with veteran Nigerian TV journalist Bimbo Oloyede .

L-r …Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru , his wife, Mrs Adenike; Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist Dr Sunny Folorunsho Kuku; Mrs Joy Shobanjo,her husband Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo; Chairman, Oodua Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and wife Mrs Kemi.

L-r…Mrs Ireti Asemota, with Princess Abah Falawiyo.

Chief Femi Adeniyi-Williams,his wife Chief (Mrs) Tope, (middle) Chief Femi Majekodunmi, with Their Children cutting the Cake during Chief Femi Adeniyi-williams 85 years birthday , A Trustee at The Musical Society of Nigeria .held at muson Gardens Onikan Lagos 28/12/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

