Photo Gallery

Chief  Femi Adeniyi-Williams  celebrates 85 years birthday ,Trustee at Musical Society of Nigeria held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0118

L-r … Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba: the Celebrant Chief Femi Adeniyi-williams;  publisher of Vanguard Newspapers Prince Sam Amuka; former Minister of foreign affairs , General Ike Nwachukwu ; ( rtd) during Chief Femi  Adeniyi-williams 85 years  birthday held in Lagos  28/12/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Aare Gbo Gbo Gbo of Remoland   Aare Kola Oyefeso; wife of the Celebrant, Chief (Mrs) Tope Williams ; Billionaire and owner of Baba Ijebu, a renowned industrialist Chief Kensington Adebutu; the Celebrant. Chief Femi Adeniyi-  Williams; Youngest wife of Baba ijebu, Mrs.  Kofoworola Adebutu.

L-r … Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya; the Celebrant Chief Femi Adeniyi-williams; CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief  Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya ; Chairman Eleganza Group and others.

L-r …Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya Mrs Gwendolyn Nwachukwu ;former Minister of foreign affairs , General Ike Nwachukwu.

  L-r… Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele ; with Chief MrsOnikepo Oshodi.

L-r …Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba:   Engr S. Agbe- David  and  Mrs. Folashade Olumide.

L-r …Nigerian singer-songwriter   Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy ; with veteran Nigerian TV journalist Bimbo Oloyede .

L-r …Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru , his wife, Mrs Adenike; Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist Dr Sunny Folorunsho Kuku; Mrs Joy Shobanjo,her husband Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo; Chairman, Oodua Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and wife Mrs Kemi.

L-r…Mrs Ireti Asemota,  with Princess Abah Falawiyo.

Chief  Femi Adeniyi-Williams,his wife Chief (Mrs) Tope,  (middle) Chief Femi Majekodunmi, with Their Children cutting the Cake during Chief Femi  Adeniyi-williams 85 years  birthday , A Trustee at The Musical Society of Nigeria .held at muson Gardens Onikan Lagos  28/12/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

