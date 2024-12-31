35 C
Breaking: Tragedy struck on New Year eve in Lagos as teachers die in autocrash

by Peter Anayo0105

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Tuesday as some secondary school teachers lost their lives via an auto-crash on Ijebu-Ode/Epe Road area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that as the five teachers were confirmed dead as at the time of writing this report, there are fears that the death toll may rise due to the severity of injuries sustained by many others in the accident.

The teachers were returning from a staff audit organized by the state government to detect ghost workers in Alausa.

According to the report, the teachers from Epe, came in hired buses for the exercise at the Adeyemi Bero Hall at the Alausa secretariat.

“There were lots of teachers in attendance since the exercise involved all secondary teachers in Lagos State.

“The Epe teachers could not complete their audit as at 7pm when the exercise closed and they headed back home,” sources said.

The teachers could not take the normal route of Lekki-Ajah axis due to construction works on the road, hence they decided to take the Ijebu-Ode route.

“They were in a convoy of about 18-seater buses, because there were about 167 secondary school teachers in Epe and they all came for the exercise.”

The driver of a trailer driving against traffic had head-on collision with the leading bus in the convoy.

“Five teachers died on the spot while the injured were rushed to the Epe General Hospital.

“We have not slept since then and the Epe General Hospital is playing host to teachers and their families as at the time of writing this report,” The Gazelle reports.

Some of the teachers blamed the state government for not decentralizing the exercise.

“In the past, this staff audit is done through the various education districts. I don’t know why they asked all the teachers to come to Alausa.

“If you see the scene of the audit at Alausa, the place was so rowdy that one can even suffocate,” one of the teachers said.

 

