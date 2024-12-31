Ardova enters bulk purchase agreement with Dangote Refinery

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

In a bid to guarantee supply security at affordable prices for its customers, Ardova Plc, one of Nigeria’s major integrated downstream oil and gas businesses has agreed to a bulk purchase framework with Dangote Refinery.

In a statement from the company, this framework will see Ardova Plc offtake a full slate of petroleum products from the refinery.

While Ardova Plc has been a significant offtaker from the refinery since its inception, this new framework will institutionalize a more robust relationship between the two companies to further enhance the emerging competitive landscape in the downstream oil and gas industry in the country.

This framework is in line with President Tinubu’s drive for competition and improved efficiency in the industry and will see Ardova Plc deliver products at competitive prices nationwide.

