Anambra Tricycle operators cry out over new levy, demand tricycle at hire purchase

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

Tricycle operators in Onitsha that ply Onitsha Main market to Oba, through Onitsha/Owerri road, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, Tuesday, cried out to Governor Chukwuma Soludo over alleged introduction of a new levy payment system called ‘Trans-Pay,’ by the state government.

Speaking on behalf of the operators, Nnamdi Obumse, the coordinator of the Keke Union before the union was suspended,, said that with the new payment system that their situation has been worsened

Explaining further he stated that tricycle (Keke), is for the poor who contribute 90 per cent of votes in the state and will vote for Soludo’s second tenure to enable him complete projects he has at hand.

“What he is doing especially on roads will make our tricycle to have longer life span. Before now Keke contracts were sublet to various contractors until government decided that we should be paying directly to it and we complied.

“Whether you work or not you have to pay and we have been paying till now that government ordered that we start paying through a new system, Trans-Pay, without lecturing us on the new payment system and that we should procure ticket for our Keke to be installed with trackers.

“As law abiding citizens we went for that and discovered that this new payment is worse and we want to return to where we were before because we don’t understand what is happening again. The two contracting films that we pay money to could not even reconcile the payment we make in the new system.

“The duo should reconcile their differences because when we pay to one, Inspector, it will admit and the other, Unified High Breed Enforcement Team, will not, thereby frustrating us when we know we are not owing as we pay at when due. Based on this confusion one of them will send its taskforce to confiscate our tricycles when we put them on the road,” he lamented.

“If you are checked through Trans-Pay they say you are owing and if it is through Inspector they say you are not owing. The two contractors responsible for this payment,, Unified High Breed Enforcement Team and OWASIN should reconcile their differences for us to escape from being victims and that is why we plead to Governor Soludo to allow us to return to the former system,” Obumse pleaded.

