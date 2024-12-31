Anambra : Obi, Nnewi mayor, others felicitate marriage between Nnewi daughter , Edo Son

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

All roads led to Uru village, Umudim Nnewi, Anambra State, last Sunday as Anahid Nwamaka Okonkwo wedded Roland Gabriel Inegbese from Opoji kingdom, Edo State.

The occasion which was a roll call of creme de la creme in both Anambra and Edo states, included the former governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party, LP Presidential candidate in 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi who wished them long life and prosperity.

Others were the chairman of Chikason group of companies, Chief Dr Alexander Chika Okafor who disclosed that God has blessed the family and will continue to bless it.

Talking about longevity he revealed that grand mother to the groom is still living and prayed that the couple will live longer than their parents.

The Nnewi North mayor, Hon. Echezona Anazodo, wished them every good thing in life stating, “We ask God to give them understanding.”

A sibling to the groom, Joseph Inegbese, stated that the couple are married with two kids stating that the wedding is for formality.

He prayed God for long life, prosperity, wealth and love between the two and advised them to have God in mind in all they do.

The in-laws from Edo State were led by the parents of the groom, Chief Dr Inegbese, (the Atuware of Lagos and Iyase of Opoji kingdom and Chief (Mrs), Mary Assumpta of Lagos and the Enibokun of Opoji Kingdom.

