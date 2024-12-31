27.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Ajadi seeks better, improved livelihood for Nigerians in 2025…….Organises New Year festival  

by Bisiriyu Olaoye075

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

South West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on governments at various levels in the country to ensure that the fortunes of Nigerians are improved in the New Year 2025.

This is as his company, Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited is organising a New Year festival on Wednesday, 1st of January 2025 to entertain Nigerians as they enter into the New Year.

Ajadi in a statement on Monday to usher in the New Year 2025 said Nigerians have suffered in the midst of plenty due to several harsh policies of governments at various levels in the outgoing year 2024, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure that the situation is improved in 2025.

According to him, “We should thank the Almighty God for keeping us till this time. The outgoing year has been a very harsh one for an average Nigerian as the cost of staple foods skyrocketed leaving many families sleeping on empty stomachs.

“The removal of subsidy on petroleum products by President Bola Tinubu and the failure of the palliatives released by the Federal Government to reach the downtrodden has made life miserable for many Nigerians.

“It is sad that Nigerians now scramble for foodstuffs through various donors leading to stampede and avoidable deaths in many locations in the country but most notably in Ibadan where over 35 children died, in Okija, Anambra state and at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja where many lost their lives.

“The stampede and the attendants’ deaths are products of the abject poverty to which many Nigerians have been to.

“While we commiserate with those who lost their loved one in the various stampede, we beckon on governments to make foodstuffs affordable to all Nigerians.

“I hereby appeal to the President and the state governors to please as we enter the New Year works towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

“Policies must be carried out with human faces. Nigeria and Nigerians are blessed by the Almighty Allah through various mineral resources and they should not continue to suffer in the midst of plenty.

“The President as the minister of Petroleum must crash the prices of Petroleum Products as a way of helping the masses to breathe”.

Meanwhile, Ajadi through the Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited is organising a New Year 2025 Get Together Funfare to help Nigerians celebrate the New Year in style.

The event which will take place at Ibafo Ogun state on Wednesday, January 1, 2025  from 2pm will feature musicians such as Alhaji Taye Currency, 9ice, GYC, Sil Bugatti, Femo Lancaster and  Starpee.

The entertainment event will also have in attendance, MC Kirikiri, Funke Oshodi Oke, MC Oba Theatre and MC Odada.

Ajadi while speaking on the Funfare event said it is his own little way of making people enjoy the New Year festivity.

