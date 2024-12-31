24.1 C
News

2025: LASTMA intensifies safety on night travels ahead of new year

by Peter Anayo096

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced an expansion of its night-time traffic management and monitoring operations across key commercial zones, including Lekki-Ajah, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and other high-traffic areas within the State.

In a release by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq made the disclosure, saying it is being done in anticipation of the forthcoming New Year festivities.

The statement partly read, “This strategic initiative is designed to ensure the uninterrupted flow of vehicular movement within these vital districts, particularly during the holiday season and the subsequent periods of heightened traffic.

“Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, who directly supervised the nocturnal operations, reiterated the Agency’s steadfast dedication to maintaining order and ensuring the seamless progression of traffic throughout the metropolis.”

He confirmed that LASTMA personnel had executed their duties with vigilance, successfully preventing disruptions and ensuring smooth transit along major thoroughfares.

Mr. Bakare-Oki also seized the opportunity to urge motorists to exhibit increased discipline and responsibility while on the roads. He reminded them of the imperative to adhere strictly to the stipulations outlined in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He equally emphasized that such cooperation is vital to safeguarding the safety of all road users and optimizing the efficacy of the city’s transportation infrastructure, especially in light of the expected surge in both visitors and vehicular traffic during the festive period.

In a related incident, LASTMA Officers operating near the Gbagada Bridge, ascending from Iyana-Oworonsoki, successfully rescued a young woman involved in a severe solo accident.

According to Taofiq, preliminary investigations indicated that all five occupants of the Toyota Matrix (registration JJJ 165 FG) were heavily intoxicated, which led to the driver’s loss of concentration and subsequent collision with a culvert adjacent to the bridge.

The injured woman, suffering from a deep laceration to her left hand, was swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility, while security personnel provided support throughout the duration of the rescue operation.

Mr. Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Lagos’ roads remain safe, navigable, and orderly, thereby offering both residents and visitors an unobstructed and smooth experience as they traverse the city’s dynamic streets during the festive season.

 

