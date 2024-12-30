Why First Lady, Remi Tinubu’s pet project must not nosedive- Sanwo-Olu’s wife

…As participants in Lagos get N18.2 million

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Monday gave out the sum of N18.2 million to winners of Every Home A Garden Competition in Lagos.

The donations that were made at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, were part of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative under the Agriculture and Food Security Programme tagged, ‘Every Home A Garden Competition.’

The Lagos First Lady, who had shown a passion for the initiative said the initiative must not nosedive as the case of other Agricultural programmes in the country that are no longer functioning.

“Operation Feed the Nation and others nosedived. This particular one must not nosedive and that is why we have Young Farmers’ Club which is to catch them young.”

Mrs. Nwankwo Adaeze Glory from the Epe Division of Lagos State earned a special prize of N1.5 million from Senator Tinubu and N500,000 from the National Agricultural Development Fund, NADFUND.

However, being the overall best in Lagos State, Mrs Sanwo-Olu also gave the sum of N1 million to her making a total of N2.5 million.

Also the best gardens in the remaining IBILE divisions of Lagos State went home with N500,000 each.

Winners from each division are, Oluwaseun Okoya – Lagos Island, Posu Fabour – Badagry, Onyekwere Ijeoma – Ikeja and Adedokun Omolayo – Ikorodu.

Also all the 152 participants that made it to the grand finale got N100,000 to encourage more farming in their various homes.

Every Home A Garden is a branch of the Renewed Hope Initiative the First Lady of Nigeria introduced which is meant to attest to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Nigerian women.

While appreciating the Renewed Hope Initiative by Nigeria’s First Lady, Sanwo-Olu’s wife also expressed gratitude to the Lagos team, the committee members, and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the initiative.

She assured the participants of sustaining the programme, saying, “I am pleased to inform you that my office is committed to sustaining this initiative for the benefit of more women and households in Lagos State. Together, we will continue to foster a culture of sustainable home gardening.”

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said, “It is with immense joy and pride that I address this gathering today as we celebrate the remarkable success of the “Every Home A Garden” competition here in Lagos State.

“In Lagos State, we embraced this initiative with passion and unwavering commitment. The committee overseeing the competition worked tirelessly to ensure a process that was transparent, inclusive, and fair.

“Today, as we gather to announce the winners and present prize money to the participants in this competition, it is important to emphasize that the rationale behind this initiative is more than just monetary prizes. It is about nurturing a mindset of self- reliance, sustainability, and the joy of growing what we eat within the confines of our homes.

“Although Lagos State did not win the star prize of Twenty Million Naira (N20, 000,000.00k), we take immense pride in the outstanding efforts of our participants. I am delighted to celebrate Mrs. Nwankwo Adaeze Glory from the Epe Division of Lagos State, whose exceptional garden earned us a special prize of One Million Naira, (₩1,000,000.00k) from the First Lady of Nigeria and Five Hundred Thousand Naira, (N500,000:00k) from the National Agricultural Development Fund, NADFUND.

“Apart from this One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira, I will also encourage our overall winner from Lagos State with the sum of One Million Naira, N1,000,000.00k) making a total of Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira, (N2,500,000.00k) as the prize money for Mrs. Nwankwo Adaeze Glory from Epe Division of Lagos State.

“To all participants, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Your dedication to this initiative is inspiring, and as already promised, all the 152 participants that made it to the grand finale from the total of 157 qualified participants to the grand finale stage, will receive the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira each, N100,000.00k.”

Lagos First Lady noted, “This is just a way of showing my sincere appreciation to you all and to also encourage you to sustain the home gardening passion, incorporate it into your daily lives and make it a sustainable way of life.”

In his comments, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said the initiative is not about money but to encourage farming.

He encouraged many more to key into the initiative, saying “People who are not interested are not interested in how to grow the nation.”

One of the participants, a retiree, Mrs. Morenike Odunsi said, “I had not been doing anything since my retirement but when I got to know about the programme on radio, I now keep myself busy with it and I have even involved my family like my grand children who also give helping hands in the garden.”

