Warri refinery begins operation with diesel, kerosene, others

The Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company (WRPC), in Delta State, has commenced operations.

This progress follows the recent initiation of crude refining at the old Port Harcourt Refinery.

The operations, which are not yet running at a 100 per cent capacity were confirmed by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., Mr. Mele Kyari, during a facility tour of the plant on Monday.

“We are taking you through our plant. This plant is running. Although it is not yet 100 per cent complete, we are still in the process. Many people think these things are not real. They think real things are not possible in this country. We want you to see that this is real, he said before the tour.

Kyari said: “I must congratulate our team for their determination and extreme belief that this company can restart this plant.

“This has brought the result we are seeing in collaboration with our contractors. We have proved that it is possible to restart a plant that you deliberately shut down. We have proved this.

“This plant has three stages. We have started stage one which is called Area 1, able to produce AGO (diesel), Kerosene, naphtha and others. These are brands of high-quality products required in the country. We will also be able to export them. This country will make money to meet the promises of Mr president that this country will be an exporter of petroleum products.

“I must put on record the development was as a result of the charge by Mr President that we must get all three refineries to work. It is already happening. We have successfully started the Port Harcourt 65, 000 barrels per day refinery. We have also started the area 1 of the Warri refinery. The other plants that will produce PMS will also come live.

Kaduna is also on stream. We are not going to give you a date but we will surprise you.” The mechanical completion of the facility was initially planned for the first quarter of 2024, according to Olufemi Soneye, the spokesperson for the NNPC.

“Warri should be completed by Q1 2024,” Soneye said. This facility is one of three major refineries in Nigeria, alongside the old and new Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna State.”

