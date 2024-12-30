28.1 C
Nigeria’s problems caused by leaders ,followers – Obasanjo

by Peter Anayo054

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has attributed Nigeria’s current challenges to both the actions of its leaders and the contributions of its followers.

Despite the difficulties facing the country, Obasanjo urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and not lose faith as the new year begins.

During an appearance on the Arise TV Morning Show on Monday, Obasanjo expressed confidence that Nigeria will soon assume its rightful position among nations, emphasising that he remains a steadfast optimist about the country’s future.

He said, “We wish all Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year, and I will say to Nigerians, We’re going through hardship, but they should never lose hope.

I’m an incurable optimist about Nigeria, and we have a great country.
“Where we are is not where God wants us to be, and I believe that sooner than later we will get to where God wants us to be.

God wants Nigeria to be a land flowing with milk and honey, not a desert, a basket case, or a failed country.

“That we’re where we are is either by inadvertent or advertent actions of our leaders and followers to some extent, but God is God of great things for Nigeria.

I believe God has great things for Nigeria in the immediate future.”
Obasanjo also addressed the issue of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s previous remarks about Nigeria, emphasising the need for Nigeria to find a way to make Trump understand that the country is not what he described.

“Whether anybody likes it or not, the American people have decided that Trump will be their leader, and Trump, being the American people’s leader, will lead America for the next four years and will be the leader of the world.

“America is the greatest country in the world for now. It may change in a few years. Maybe China will take over and become the largest economy or surpass America in terms of technology or military power, but for today America is that country, and we cannot say we have nothing to do with Trump.

“We have to find a way of letting Trump know that what he calls a ‘shithole’ is not it, and we have to make him understand that.

I believe that there will be policymakers around him that we can reach and talk to.
“America has an enlightened interest in Africa, and we must tell him, ‘This is your interest, and don’t ignore it.

We’re ready to work with you; give us the respect and dignity that is due to us, respect our citizens who are in your country, and let us work together for a peaceful world.

A world that is secured, stable, and where prosperity is shared and security will be common for everybody.’
I believe Trump will understand that.”

 

