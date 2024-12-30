NAFDAC destroys over N120bn worth of fake products in six months

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Sunday disclosed that it destroyed substandard and counterfeit goods worth over N120 billion between July and December 2024.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Sunday disclosed that it destroyed substandard and counterfeit goods worth over N120 billion between July and December 2024.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the agency’s Resident Media and Communication Consultant, Sayo Akintola.

The statement noted that NAFDAC on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, destroyed expired and unregistered drugs worth ₦11 billion in Ibadan, Oyo State. In November, it seized ₦300 million worth of fake medicines during a raid at Tyre Village in the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State.

Officers also shut down counterfeit alcohol packaging centres in Lagos, seizing items valued at ₦2 billion. This followed reports of illegal revalidation of expired alcoholic beverages at the Trade Fair Complex.

It further stated that the fight against substandard and falsified products extended to Nasarawa State, where NAFDAC officers, led by the Director of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate, Mr Kenneth Azikiwe, raided the Karu market at the FCT-Nasarawa border. Bags of repackaged expired rice were confiscated during the operation, with products worth approximately ₦5 billion seized.

In a related operation in Nasarawa State, the agency said it sealed a factory and eight shops for packaging and distributing counterfeit rice, valued at about ₦5 billion.

On December 19, 2024, NAFDAC targeted a facility named Ninjur Ventures on Abacha Road, Karu. Similarly, at Wuse and Garki markets in Abuja last Friday, the agency confiscated over 1,600 bags of counterfeit rice, worth about ₦5 billion, which were being repackaged in branded bags.

In total, over N120bn worth of seized products were destroyed by the Agency in six months (July-December) in the six geo-political zones and FCT.

However, NAFDAC has assured Nigerians of its commitment to safeguarding public health, particularly during this festive season.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, noted that the agency would not back down in its fight against merchants of counterfeit goods.

“We will not rest on our oars until the merchants of death are forced out of operation. The coming year will be tough for people who prioritise money over the wellbeing of their fellow human beings by compromising the quality of medicines and food products in the country,” she stated.

She also urged Nigerians to be cautious during this festive period, advising them to purchase only NAFDAC-approved products from trusted outlets.

“We are using this medium to appeal to Nigerians to buy only NAFDAC-registered drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars, and supermarkets. If a product is being sold well below its normal price or lacks the usual taxes on liquors, then it is probably fake,” Adeyeye warned.

NAFDAC further encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report suspicious products.

“We advise the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicion of substandard or falsified products to the nearest NAFDAC office. Together, we can ensure the safety of all Nigerians,” it stated well-being of their fellow human beings by compromising the quality of medicines and food products in the country,” she stated.

She also urged Nigerians to be cautious during this festive period, advising them to purchase only NAFDAC-approved products from trusted outlets.

“We are using this medium to appeal to Nigerians to buy only NAFDAC-registered drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars, and supermarkets. If a product is being sold well below its normal price or lacks the usual taxes on liquors, then it is probably fake,” Adeyeye warned.

NAFDAC further encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report suspicious products.

“We advise the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicion of substandard or falsified products to the nearest NAFDAC office. Together, we can ensure the safety of all Nigerians,” it stated.

