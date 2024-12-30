Minister inaugurates electricity project in Enugu community, pledges more in people-oriented projects

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art electricity project in Onu-Orie, Obuno Autonomous Community in Akpugo within Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Inaugurating the multi-million naira electricity project executed by a leading industrialist, Dr Basil Ogbuanu, at the weekend, Nnaji assured the people of the community of more people-oriented projects.

Nnaji noted that he would attract more human capital development projects in terms of employment to complement the existing ones he had attracted to the Akpugo axis of the state, which included the Obuno autonomous community.

According to him, I do not have money to give, but I can provide human capital development, infrastructure and projects that will impact the people as I have already given more than 100 people from Akpugo axis employment.

He said, “I will encourage our people to keep supporting all Federal Government programmes and policies, always designed to make life easier, better and safer for them.

“I want to thank Dr Basil Ogbuanu, Chairman of Second Coming Nigeria Limited, for this 300 KVA transformer, energizing it and doing electricity reticulation of the entire community.

“I want to encourage other wealthy and philanthropic individuals to emulate him as this is a vital support/complement not only to the people but to the government as well in order to hasten up development of the community.”

The minister said that he had noted the complaint of lack of government presence in the community, adding that he would see what he would do to open up major access roads of the community and bring human capital development.

Earlier, Ogbuanu, who is also a Pastor with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, said that he was motivated to embark on the project to make “an impact in the lives of his people since we are all pilgrims”.

“I want to make impacts so that when I leave, I will be remembered for the impacts I have made. Not just on building amenities but on the number of lives those amenities touched and changed their socioeconomic status.

“The project will lighten up all homes in Onu Orie Obuno and provide needed constant electricity for artisans and craftsmen to be meaningfully engaged as well as make a living and be comfortable residing here.

“It is a way of paying back to the society (now my community), as God has blessed and given me grace to excel to the height He placed me today,” he said.

Ogbuanu, who did not disclose the cost of the project, noted that “it is purely for my people and what my people have given to me before now cannot be quantified”.

He called for government presence in the community and the government to ensure that quality education is given to all in order to bridge the gap between the children of the rich and poor.

The Vice Chairman of the community, Chief Chijioke Nwobodo, said that electrification would open up the community commercially as more people would want to open shops and invest in the community.

Nwobodo appreciated Ogbuanu for the gesture as well as the fortune he must have spent to fix electricity in the community and make life more meaningful for the people of the community.

“I will appeal to the Honourable Minister to use his good office to wipe away our tears due to the age of neglect by bringing viable and people-impactful projects and programmes to this community,” the vice chairman said.

The Traditional Ruler of Obuno, Akpugo, Igwe Jacob Nwatu, thanked Ogbuanu for the gesture and personal concern for the welfare and well-being of the people of the community.

“Ogbuanu is a source of inspiration and someone who keeps ensuring that good things of life come the way of our people. Just some years ago, he installed solar-powered streetlights and gave scholarships in the community,” Nwatu said.

A youth in the community, Mr Collins Ani, appreciated Ogbuanu for the gesture and for making the community comfortable for youths to carry out their business enterprises such as welding, barbing, relaxation points and cold rooms among others.

High points of the event were the observation of a minute silence for the departed chairman of the community and Ogbuanu awarding the demised chairman’s first son scholarship to the university level.

