MAN condemns sealing of some industries in Lagos

…Seek Sanwo-Olu’s immediate intervention

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has condemned the unwarranted and ill-timed sealing of some industries in Lagos, saying the action is quite unfortunate.

In an open letter to the governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babagide Sanwo-Olu, MAN implored the Governor to use his good office to order the immediate reopening of the closed factories.

In the letter which was signed by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, MAN said it is constrained to convey this open message to the Governor of Lagos State, as all attempts at approaching the relevant heads of agencies and ministry has failed.

According to the letter, MAN is appalled by the inauspicious act of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) in sealing factories over their purported refusal to pay the astronomical and unjustifiable water abstraction fees imposed by the Commission.

“This action is ill-timed and quite unfortunate, as the Commission and MAN had engaged in meaningful dialogue and reached some agreements over the lingering issue about three months ago.

“This was expected to culminate in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commence in January 2025.

“Only three weeks ago, another round of discussions took place between LASWARCO and representatives of MAN, including affected member companies, which led to ongoing discussions in the companies as to the most viable option for addressing the alleged outstanding payments from earlier contested fees.

“It is while these discussions were going on and during the Yuletide that the Commission decided to cause this major and unwise shut down of the companies,” the letter reads.

The letter further noted that it is important to properly situate this inappropriate action within the context of the prevailing inclement operating environment in general and the downturn in the manufacturing sector in particular.

Also, a situation where industries are burdened with payments in excess of N100million for generating water for production purposes, in the face of the government’s failure to supply the same, is unfair.

“The exorbitant fees and the untoward means of extracting payment exemplifies the negative impact of tyranny of regulation on private business.

“To date, manufacturers across the country are saddled with more that N1.2billion of unsold inventory, borrowing at more than 30 per cent and struggling under a debilitating 250 per cent increase in the cost of power.

“Numerous taxes, fees and levies by the three tiers of government and non-state actors in some cases, numbering between 60 to 120 confront each manufacturer, not to mention the disruption of production activities due to insecurity and high cost of logistics.

“There are more! So to add this oppressive water abstraction fee in Lagos state that may potentially be adopted by other states, presents an ominous and rancorous future for manufacturers in particular and private businesses in general,” the letter further stated.

According to the letter, the reopening of the closed factories will pave the way for a logical and passable conclusion of the ongoing conversations on how to permanently resolve the matter of outstanding fees, as well as conclude the impending MoU.

