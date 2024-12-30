Lagos 2027: I don’t have any governorship ambition now -Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila to President Bola Tinubu said he did not have time to think of governorship ambition in Lagos State for now.

Gbajabiamila said he has no time to think about becoming Lagos State governor because he is currently occupied with his duties as CoS to the president.

He attributed such claims to detractors determined to pull him down.

Gbajabiamila made the disclosure while addressing the general assembly of the Surulere All Progressives Congress (APC) at the indoor hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Saturday.

President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, State Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa and others have been linked to the governorship seat.

However, speaking at the event, Gbajabiamila said: “Some people are saying he came back from America about 20 years ago. After spending three to four years, he became the principal officer to the Minority Whip, from there he became Minority Leader, then-Majority Leader, and from Majority Leader, he became Speaker.

“They thought that after becoming Speaker, his legislative career had ended, that he had reached his limit and there was nowhere else to go.

“It was like somebody going up and suddenly nosediving downward—that’s the end. Then suddenly, they heard that he was made Chief of Staff.

“They said, ‘If we sit and allow him to continue moving, he will return to Lagos to become governor.’ They think with the way I’m progressing, it’s time to quickly drag me down so I won’t have any standing in Lagos.

“Please tell them it’s not yet time for governorship. There are still two and a half years left—it’s still far. God Almighty knows who will become the next governor.

“My current job as Chief of Staff is so demanding that I can’t even finish it. I don’t have the time to be thinking about governorship.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2