General  Overseer Olive Mountain of Prayer, Praise Ministry int’l, annual widow get-together, presentation of food items  held in Lagos

L-r …CEO , Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador , Christy Ray – Okoye ; her husband Chief Sir.Ray Okoye (Onowu of Ifitedunu); High Chief Prof Ben Arah; and Mr Paul Ray–Okoye, during the Ifitedunu Ofala Celebration in Dunkofia local Government Anambra State. on 29/12/2024.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi ; CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador , Christy Ray – Okoye; Mr Paul Ray –Okoye and Lady Christie Onwuzulike.

L-r…Lolo Augustina Iwuala ; Ambassador Christy Ray – Okoye; Prof and Mrs Afam Okoro.

L-R…CEO , Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador , Christy Ray – Okoye ; her husband Chief Sir .Ray Okoye (Onowu of Ifitedunu); received the Ambassador award from High Chief Prof Ben Arah.

CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador, Christy Ray-Okoye; her husband Chief Sir Ray Okoye (Onowu of Ifitedunu) right, with others arriving at the venue.

Ifitedunu Women General Meeting , CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador, Christy Ray – Okoye Share gift to the people.

CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Ambassador Christy Ray–Okoye, empowers 25 widows.

Ambassador, Christy Ray–Okoye, presents gifts to women, during the annual general meeting. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

