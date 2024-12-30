Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

JIMMY Carter, the oldest living president of the United States, has died at the age of 100.

Carter, who was president between 1977 and 1981, died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, according to the Carter Center.

“Our founder, former US President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the organisation, which Carter founded a year after leaving the White House, said in a post on X.

The death was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No cause of death was immediately given, although Carter had spent almost two years under hospice care at his home after being treated for a form of skin cancer.

Carter had been the oldest living US president, having celebrated his 100th birthday at his home in October.

Despite serving only one term, the former peanut farmer from Georgia cast a long shadow during his post-presidential career. That included winning the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2002 for The Carter Center’s work in fighting the Guinea worm disease in Africa and tracking elections across the world.

