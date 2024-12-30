Faith-based group distributed food items to about 500 widows in Ajegunle, Lagos Community

A non-denominational Christian group, Comfort Widows Relief & Welfare Initiative,has distributed food items, more than 500 widows in Ajegunle Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Convener of the initiative, Nneoma Amanefula, said the donation was timely due to the present economic situation of the country, adding that the basis for diligently driving the organization was derived from the passion and need to impact lives.

Amanefula added that in Nigeria, widows faced numerous challenges, from social stigma to economic hardship.

She, however, stated that her organization was working tirelessly to change this narrative.

She said the loss of a husband could be a devastating blow, leaving women to care for their children alone and navigate a society that often discriminates against them.

She is dedicated to transforming the lives of widows, working relentlessly to shift the narrative and create a brighter future for them.

Amanefula shared her story as a widow and how God gave her the vision to minister to other widows since 2015.

Apart from the Christmas party and charity event; there are other supports from the initiative to make the lots of widows better.

“Our empowerment initiative, targets widows in about a decade, the ministry has touched the lives of widows and their children”, she added.

She highlighted the emotional and spiritual support the group provides.

“This initiative offers more than material assistance, it provides emotional support, counseling, and prayers, which can sometimes mean more than money.

“Our mission is to reform women and change lives; the annual empowerment programme, for Widows, has grown significantly since its inception”, she noted.

Narrating her story, she said: “I lost my husband in April 14, 2015 and I returned from the burial by June. I was having invitations to preach but in September of 2015, God instructed that I counsel and pray for widows,” go and comfort the widows” that was the assignment. I had no idea how to start but He gave directions and I followed after a long dragging.

“I started in Festac in a hotel and God used them to support the assignment. Initially, we give valuable items but in 2020 during COVID, we discovered that a lot of people needed food; that is how we started giving food items”.

She stated that ‘what the ministry does is in four folds. We feed them with the word and then empower their heart through teaching that bothers with reality. The first time a widow came to our meeting cried because she was young and nine years after, God has comforted her’.

“Widows go through so much in this part of the country, deprivation and harassment from close friends and family members before they will accept to help these widows, they demand for sex.

“Also, skill acquisition is part of the empowerment scheme, we give the widows. We advised them not to drag properties or land with husband family. What we do is litigation, some of our team members are barristers. We provide legal services to those who need them; once there is a legal issue we take action”.

Amanefula said that the challenges they encountered they overcame.

“Some of the experience with community leaders and the local Government workers have not been transparent on their part. Some of the local Government workers were merchandising things meant for widows”, she further said.

According to her, the initiative is supported by individuals and God has been faithful, dding that ‘He has brought different support every time to meet the needs of these widows’.

“The ministry, which started with few widows, has now grown exponentially. We encourage well-meaning Nigerians to spare a thought for widows and the less privileged in our communities,” she said.

‘Rebuilding the country needs collective effort’, noting that despite not seeking government’s assistance, the ministry remains open to support from any quarters.

Some of the beneficiaries shared their close to a decade-long experience with the organization. “Through our weekly meetings, we receive counselling and pray for ourselves, our children, and grandchildren”, she said.

Another member, identify as Charity, described the spiritual nourishment they receive as a source of comfort, stating; “The word of God we are fed with during meetings is enough succour for us.”

