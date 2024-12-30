Disengaged Police Officers urge Tinubu to order IGP to reabsorb them

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Disengaged police officers at the weekend urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to recall them to the force as directed by the National Industrial Court(NIC)

The concerned ex-cops who were members of Course 33, 34 and 35 of the Nigeria Police Academy, were said to have been forcefully retired from the police service when they had not spent 35 years in service or attained 60 years of age.

They consequently challenged the action of the police at the Industrial Court, Abuja and got the favourable judgment in April 2022

However, the IGP, the Police Service Commission and the Secretary of the Police Force, who are defendants allegedly refused to enforce the judgment to date.

In an open letter to the President, through their lawyer, Mr Olatoye Adejola, the aggrieved officers said the National Industrial Court had directed the IGP to re-engage them but the latter allegedly failed to yield to the directives.

According to the letter, the force ordered the concerned cops to report to Abuja in August 2024, for documentation with the expectation that they would be reabsorbed into force but after the documentation, nothing was heard from the force on the matter.

The letter read, “We are solicitors to Police Officers who are members of Courses 33, 34 and 35 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy of the Nigeria Police Force (hereinafter referred to as “our clients”) and on whose mandate we write this letter of complaint as a corollary to our previous letters and other steps already taken by our clients to ease their long time suffering and pains as a result of inaction of the police authorities.

“We wish to express our deep concerns about the failure of the Inspector General of Police in ensuring compliance and implementation of the directive of the commission to the effect that the Industrial Court judgment in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/281/2021 be enforced, and all officers affected by the judgment are to have their dates of appointment regularized.

“Our clients were very elated and optimistic when they received signals to report at Abuja between 12th and 16th August, 2024 for further documentation with a view to receiving their letter of posting for the officers to resume at their duty posts and subsequently having their salary restored.

“However, over two months after the documentation had been concluded, no official statement was made or any information received from the IGP. Our clients are confused and at the same time in total dismay as they are in darkness as to what exactly is the problem, having completed the documentation processes.”

Besides, the officers urged the President to use his office to further direct the IGP, to without further delay expedite action on the regularization of their dates of appointment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2