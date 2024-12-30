22.9 C
Worship

Christ Reconciled People celebrates Christmas with children

by Peter Anayo072

Convener of Christ Reconciled People children’s Christmas party, Evangelist Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Santa Claus and children at the party.

 

Chris Reconciled People on Sunday, celebrated Jesus Christ with children at its third edition of the children’s Christmas party.

The non-denominational online ministry’s Christmas party with the theme: The Spirit behind Christmas, was held at the Children Evangelism Ministry -CEM (Total Child Schools) premises, Awka, Anambra state.
Founder of the ministry and convener of the event, Evangelist Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, read the text of the message from the Bible in the Book of Matthew 25:34-40.

Delivering the message, Evangelist Iwuchukwu emphasized that, the Spirit behind Christmas is caring for others.
Furthermore, she explained that when we care for others, we not only care for them but care for Jesus Christ too.

She concluded by noting that we are to serve Jesus Christ by caring for others, as Christians are to follow the foot steps of Jesus Christ.

The event featured a Bible Quiz, Draw your Sword, Jesus Said game, the arrival of Santa Claus from the North Pole and the distribution of gifts by Santa.

Ministers at the event include: Evangelist Samson Udoh -Coordinator of CEM Anambra state, Evangelist Joy Udoh -principal of Total Child Secondary School, Joel Joshua -Missionary CEM Awka, Minister Favour Yadah, Minister Wuchi Harmony and Minister Emmanuel Uchenna (oracle) -Founder of Shekinah Revival Network (SRN) International.

 

