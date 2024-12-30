Bombing of Sokoto villagers: PDP mourns, demands compensation for victims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the people of Sokoto State over the killing and injury to many civilians in the accidental airstrike by the military in pursuit of terrorists in Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa villages of Silame Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urging steps to avoid such repeated calamity.

The statement partly read, “After an analysis of the reports of the mistaken airstrike, the PDP demands for an urgent system-wide investigation into the tragic incident with the view to further guarantee the protection and safety of civilians in the fight against terrorism in the country.

“Our Party recalls similar incidents that claimed the lives of civilians in Kaduna State in December 2023 and September 2024 respectively and urged for steps to avoid such calamity in the future.

“The PDP condoles with the families of the victims of the sad incident and urges the Federal Government to take necessary steps to compensate the families of the dead as well as ensure adequate medical attention for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

“While calling for more professionalism, the PDP urges the military not to relent in its patriotic efforts in the fight against terrorism in our country.”

