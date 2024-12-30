Atiku slams full military honours accorded President’s son, calls for probe

.Says it’s desecration of highly revered regimented age-long military tradition

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria has strongly condemned the recent military parade involving Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

He has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, labelling it a gross violation of military tradition.

In a statement released by his media office on Sunday, signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku expressed outrage over the event, calling it an aberration for any branch of the Armed Forces to organize a formal parade for a non-designated public figure.

“It is with utter dismay and concern that Nigerians were subjected to a nauseating video circulating online, where a group of young men, armed and in full military procession, bestowed upon the President’s son unwarranted military honours,” the statement read.

Atiku further questioned the legitimacy of the military-like outfit involved, stating that the so-called group, the “Nigeria Cadet Network,” is not a recognized entity within the Nigerian Armed Forces. He emphasized the disturbing fact that the name “Cadet,” associated with young, formally trained military personnel, was exploited by civilians to tarnish the esteemed traditions of the military.

“In an effort to uncover the truth behind this shameless procession, we instructed our legal team and military experts to investigate the so-called ‘Nigeria Cadet Network.’ To no one’s surprise, it was revealed that the group is not a legally registered entity,” Atiku noted. “What is even more alarming is the brazen use of firearms by civilians in this so-called parade — at a time when illegal arms proliferation is at a dangerous high in our country.”

Atiku has now called for an urgent investigation by all relevant security agencies to address the following critical concerns:

The legitimacy of the “Nigeria Cadet Network” and its use of the title “Cadet” when it is not a registered entity.

The origin and legality of the firearms displayed by members of the “Nigeria Cadet Network and the propriety of the military honours granted to the President’s son by non-commissioned civilians under the protection of security personnel.

The former Vice President stressed that preserving the integrity of the Nigerian Armed Forces is paramount. “If it is determined that any legal violations were committed by the President’s son or members of the so-called ‘Nigeria Cadet Network,’ it is the constitutional duty of Nigerian security agencies to ensure that the law takes its course and those responsible are held accountable,” Atiku said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2