Adeleke presents Staff of Office to Owa Obokun of Ijesaland……..As Royal families protest against emergence of ex-Osun deputy gov

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

Daily Champion reports that Oba Haastrup, a former deputy governor of the state, emerged on Friday after defeating nine other contenders and subsequently, Governor Ademola Adeleke approved his appointment as the Owa-Obokun of Ijesa land.

Speaking at the event in Ilesha, Osun State, on Sunday, Adeleke urged the Monarch to deploy his wealth of experience garnered over the years and contacts within and outside the country for the development of Ijesaland.

According to him, ‘the time of competition is over and you have become the father of all, I urge you to rally round all citizens of Ijesaland for the development of the area and the State at large.

“I urge you to deploy your wealth of experience garnered over the years and your contacts within and outside the country for the development of Ijesaland. There is much work to be done and the Government alone cannot be saddled with the responsibility. It calls for the concerted efforts of all and sundry.

“I want to seize this opportunity to call on all Ijesa sons and daughters to continue the development of the fatherland. Our administration is intensifying developmental efforts across the state including Ijeshaland. We need your continued cooperation and collaboration to further speed up the growth process.”

However, two royal families, Ofokutu and Fajemisin of Bilaro Olu-Odo Ruling House have rejected the emergence of former deputy governor of Osun State, Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, as the new Owa-Obokun of Ijesa land.

Ofokutu royal family in a release on Sunday signed by the Secretary of the house, Prince Adetoyese Adegbohungbe, stated that; “We have witnessed not just compromise, but the desecration of the noble tradition of the Ijesa, with the blatant disregard for the most sacred tradition which is the selection of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

“We the members of Ofokutu Royal Family were shocked to be informed that a new Owa was selected in what can only be described as an afront to the age-old tradition. The process is flagrant disregard of an existing court case.”

Also, Fajemisin Family in a release signed by Olufemi Fajemisin on behalf of the family, berated the local and state governments, saying; “the selection process was inherently flawed, and the imposition of a candidate without due regard for custom and law is utterly unacceptable.

“We categorically reject the purported Owa-elect and demand a transparent, lawful process that honours our customs and traditions. We call on all stakeholders to join us in upholding the integrity of our heritage and the rule of law.

“We will pursue all available legal means to defend our rights and restore the honour and pride of the Ijesa people.”

For a better society