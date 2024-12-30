2025: Lagos Govt finally settled for council poll across 20 LGs, 37 LCDAs

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Speculations have finally been put to rest over the forthcoming council polls in Lagos State, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that the election will hold across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The party added that elections scheduled for 2025 will hold across the LCDAs simultaneously with the Local Governments, saying “we cannot jettison these closest governments to the grassroots in the state.

Addressing the issues that had continued to trail the council poll in the LCDAs, the chairman for the Lagos APC, Cornelius Ojelabi, disclosed this through a statement released on Sunday and made available to newsmen.

Ojelabi noted that the statement was made to clear the air on the needless and distractive speculations that had trailed the conduct of the poll in the state.

According to him, “We wish to inform all and sundry that the Local Government elections will hold across the state in the 20 Local Government Councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the year 2025.

“Since their creation, the Local Council Development Areas have not only been the closest to the grassroots but also brought the desired developments across the state.

“We observed with keen interest the recent debates on the desirability of the existence of the LCDAs and the need to hold elections in their political offices.

“Our position as a progressive party is that we cannot discountenance the contributions of the LCDAs to the overall political and socio-economic development of the state.

“Our landscape is dotted by several infrastructural projects by the LCDAs which include road, drainage and market construction, school and housing projects, primary education and health facilities and various social service interventions, etc.

“The various collaborative efforts with the state government on refuse disposal, drain clearing and security are also pointers to their continuous relevance.

“We hope this release will put paid to further speculations as regards the local government elections in order not to unnecessarily heat up the polity.

“Meanwhile, we implore our members and all Lagosians to continue to coexist peacefully as we all strive to maintain the leading position of our state in the federation”.

