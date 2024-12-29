Women Affairs Ministry sympathizes with victims of Masaka Market fire

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs expresses its heartfelt sympathy to the victims of the recent fire outbreak at Masaka Market in Nasarawa State.

She describes it as a tragic incident that has caused significant losses, and the Ministry shares in the grief of all those affected.

A statement released by the office of the Minister stated that “Our thoughts are with the traders and families who have been impacted by this disaster. The Ministry sympathizes with the people of Karu during this difficult time”.

