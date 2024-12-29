Tinubu’s economic policies will yield results in 2025, says Oyintiloye  

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, A Cheiftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said various economic policies of President Bola Tinubu would yield positive results in 2025.

Oyintiloye, a member of defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, said that the challenges the policies had cause would soon fizzle out.

He said those bold steps towards unavoidable reform in the economy had already started yielding positive results, predicting that Nigerians would feel the full impacts of it in 2025.

Oyintiloye, who commended Nigerians for their patience amid the rise in the cost of living, said that 2025 would be a year of positive harvest of the Tinubu-led government economic policies.

He admitted that Nigeria was currently navigating significant economic changes prompted by series of bold reforms introduced by President Tinubu.

He also said in response to Nigeria’s escalating economic challenges, Tinubu approved a $2.25 billion injection into the economy.

“This funding, sourced from the World Bank, aims to enhance revenue and support economic reforms amid the severe cost-of-living crisis. As part of a rapid stabilization and development strategy, this urgent financial assistance is intended to revive the economy quickly.

“The funds are specifically targetted at reducing interest rates in key sectors and providing credit lines to support small, medium-sized, and large businesses.

“The reward of the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira, which caused temporary discomfort for Nigerians in the outgoing year, would put smiles on their faces in 2025”, Oyintiloye said.

He further explained that the recent reduction in the pump price of petrol was a positive signal that 2025 would have a positive economic outlook.

He added that given the positive indicators from other sectors of the economy, Nigerians will have reasons to celebrate in 2025.

The ex-lawmaker also said; “Presently, President Tinubu’s economic reforms have triggered a dramatic surge in revenue allocation from federation accounts to various states, which allows them to deliver bigger developmental stride to Nigerians.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that we will surely see even more of the positive outcomes of the President’s reforms, in infrastructure, agriculture, security, healthcare, education, creative and digital economy and many other areas”.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support, cooperate, and pray for the President for needed wisdom to achieve economic prosperity for the country.

He said Nigerians had sacrificed a lot in the outgoing year and should be ready to get the rewards in the coming year.

