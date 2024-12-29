27.5 C
Lagos
December 29, 2024
Trending now

Owa Obokun: Crisis brews as royal family rejects Adesuyi Haastrup

Paris-bound businessman arrested at Abuja airport for ingesting 74 wraps of heroin,…

Women Affairs Ministry sympathizes with victims of Masaka Market fire

Senate President Akpabio consoles Gov Namadi over mother, son’s death

179 feared dead in Jeju Air disaster in South Korea

Tinubu’s economic policies will yield results in 2025, says Oyintiloye  

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 29, 2024

NDDC to boost N/Delta Chamber of Commerce with N30bn

Kwara Governor loses Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mahe

Rivers Crisis: Fubara prevented Wike from turning state into his private estate…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Senate President Akpabio consoles Gov Namadi over mother, son’s death

by Peter Anayo0109

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has commiserated with the Governor of Jigawa state, Mallam Umar Namadi over the death of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and son, Abdulwahab Namadi.

The Senate President in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh said he is saddened by the successive deaths in the family of the governor.

According to Senator Akpabio, “I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of your beloved mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and your eldest son, Abdulwahab Namadi in a car crash.

“My heart goes out to you and your entire family at this incredibly difficult time. Losing a mother and a son at the same time is a terrible experience.

“As you navigate this dark period, remember that you are not alone. My family and constituents, and the 10th Senate share in your grief and our thoughts are with you, your family and Jigawa State at this time.
“Please accept my deepest condolences on these irreparable losses. May the Almighty God grant you the strength and fortitude to bear these painful losses. And may He grant the soul of Mama and Abdulwahab al-jannah firdaus”, in a statement by Hon Eseme Eyiboh Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Senate President.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

FG to adopt new strategies to increase food production – Minister

NewChampion

Over 1500 Nigerians killed in October in 861 incidents of kidnapping, attacks – Report

Peter Anayo

Reps summon ministers, MDA’s CEOs over renewable energy investment funds

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO