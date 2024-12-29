Senate President Akpabio consoles Gov Namadi over mother, son’s death

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has commiserated with the Governor of Jigawa state, Mallam Umar Namadi over the death of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and son, Abdulwahab Namadi.

The Senate President in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh said he is saddened by the successive deaths in the family of the governor.

According to Senator Akpabio, “I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of your beloved mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and your eldest son, Abdulwahab Namadi in a car crash.

“My heart goes out to you and your entire family at this incredibly difficult time. Losing a mother and a son at the same time is a terrible experience.

“As you navigate this dark period, remember that you are not alone. My family and constituents, and the 10th Senate share in your grief and our thoughts are with you, your family and Jigawa State at this time.

“Please accept my deepest condolences on these irreparable losses. May the Almighty God grant you the strength and fortitude to bear these painful losses. And may He grant the soul of Mama and Abdulwahab al-jannah firdaus”, in a statement by Hon Eseme Eyiboh Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Senate President.

