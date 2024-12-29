Owa Obokun: Crisis brews as royal family rejects Adesuyi Haastrup

The Ofokutu Royal Family of Bilaro Ruling House in Ilesa, Osun State, has rejected the selection of ex-deputy governor of the state, Loja Adesuyi Haastrup, as the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

Haastrup, who hails from Ajimoko Royal Family of the same ruling house, was elected by the kingmakers at a meeting held at the premises of Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat, Ilesa on Friday.

His selection was subsequently approved by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

But the Ofokutu royal family, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Prince Adetoyese Adegbohungbe, said the family would approach court to seek redress over the matter.

The statement partly read, “We the members of Ofokutu Royal Family were shocked to be informed that a new Owa was selected in what can only be described as an afront to the age-old tradition of the emergence of the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland

“The Ofokutu Royal Family hereby dissociates itself from this taboo, and states unequivocally that it rejects the purported Owa-elect and the flawed and illegal process through which he was selected.

“The Ofokutus regard this as an imposition, and will pursue every legal means to defend the right of the Ijesa to follow their tradition in the selection of their most revered Oba and restore the battered image, honour and pride of our people.”

