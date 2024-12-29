Kwara Governor loses Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mahe

.As Gov. Abiodun mourns

The Chief of Staff to the Kwara State governor, Abdulkadir Mahe, is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the death in a statement.

The statement said Mahe died Saturday morning, December 28, 2024.

Mahe has been buried in his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin.

Reacting, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the late Chief of Staff as “a perfect gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and statesman.”

The governor extended condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the immediate family of the deceased, government officials, and cabinet members.

“We ask for the understanding of everyone at this mournful period as the government and family mourn the quintessential public servant.

“We pray that Allah accepts his return, eases his accounts, admits him to al-Jannah Firdaus, and upholds his family upon goodness,” the statement read.

Prince Abdulkadir Mahe is remembered for his exemplary service to the state and his dedication to the development of his community.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Prince Mahe AbdulKadir, the Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Prince AbdulKadir’s death reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

In a condolence message issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Saturday, Governor Abiodun described the death of the Chief of Staff as painful, saying it is a great loss to the Kwara State Executive Council.

He emphasized that Prince AbdulKadir’s demise also represents a significant loss to both his immediate family and the broader Kwara community, given his unwavering commitment to public service.

Governor Abiodun conveyed his sympathies to Governor AbdulRazaq, acknowledging the profound gap that will be left by the death of Prince AbdulKadir.

He noted the late Chief of Staff’s contributions to the progress and development of Kwara State, adding that his efforts have left an indelible mark on the state and its governance.

“Prince AbdulKadir was not only a dedicated public servant but also a humble and hardworking individual whose reliability and dependability were exemplary. His commitment to the betterment of Kwara State was evident in all his undertakings,” Governor Abiodun noted.

He emphasized that the late Chief of Staff was a significant figure whose strategies and initiatives played a vital role in shaping the policies and programmes that benefited the people of Kwara State.

“His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones,” Abiodun added, even as he prayed Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannat Firdaus.