Yuletide: Anambra govt to prosecute those burning tyres on tarred roads -Commissioner

The Government of Anambra State has expressed deep concern over the recent trend of bonfires on newly constructed roads, including the multibillion-naira Abakaliki/Club and Isu roads.

This destructive behaviour it noted not only damages public infrastructure but also poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of our citizens.

This warning was contained in a statement by Dr. Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information, Anambra State.

It read in part: “As we celebrate and mark special occasions, we urge our citizens to explore alternative and more creative ways to express themselves, rather than resorting to acts that harm our collective assets.

“The government is committed to providing quality infrastructure, but we need the support and cooperation of our citizens to protect and preserve these assets.

“We call on community leaders, mayors, and vigilantes to join us in sensitizing our citizens about the importance of safeguarding public infrastructure. It is essential that our citizens understand that they are the owners of these critical assets and have a vested interest in protecting them.

“In light of our appeal for public support, engagement, ownership and protection of our collective infrastructures and critical assets, we would like to remind the public that vandalism is a serious offense punishable under our laws.

“Therefore, all security agencies, including the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), are on high alert and will rigorously enforce any breaches of our infrastructure.

“We urge all citizens to report any incidents of vandalism or destruction of public property to the authorities immediately.

“Together, we can build a safer, more prosperous, and more sustainable Anambra State. We must work collectively to prevent the destruction of our public infrastructure and promote a culture of responsibility and stewardship”.

