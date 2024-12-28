December 28, 2024
Trending now

Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia @ 66 years, founding…

Yuletide: Anambra govt to prosecute those burning tyres on tarred roads -Commissioner

Jubilation in Zamfara community as troops neutralise terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli

Winners emerge in 2nd edition of pastor Reuben Wilson foundation debate ,…

Christmas Day Strike: Nigerian Military coordinates airstrike destroys Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in…

FG concerned over post election violence in Mozambique

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia forge stronger Economic ties in landmark visit

NDDC representative flags off construction of Ultra Modern Market in Rivers Community

Vigilantes arrest two suspected hoodlums in Gwagwalada, FCT

Plateau: We apprehended 859 suspects, recovered 27 arms, 115 ammunition in 2024-…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Winners emerge in 2nd edition of pastor Reuben Wilson foundation debate , scholarship competition

by Peter Anayo091

ELIZABETH  VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The 2nd edition of the Pastor Reuben Wilson Foundation Debate and Scholarship competition for secondary schools in the South-South has been concluded in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital.

The competition which drew participation from 25 schools, saw Marvelous Ovie Douglas of Botimiebi Model Academy emerging as the overall winner, followed by Miss Matthew Divine Ebimoboere of Government Comprehensive Secondary School as the 1st runner while Master Omubo Dede King Doumo of Command Science Secondary School emerged as 2nd runner up.

Speaking to newsmen the Coordinator of the Pastor Reuben Wilson Foundation Debate and Scholarship Programme, Chief (Amb). Eyi Matthew Excel said the competition seeks to promote a reading culture and encourage as well as educate participants on the importance of education.

I Chief Excel explained that the debate and scholarship competition was designed to dispel the notion that education is a scam. “Previously, people thought that education was a scam, and they tended not to take education seriously. But we are coordinating this debate and scholarship programme to give them reasons that education is truly not a scam,” he said.

Chief Excel praised the founder of the foundation, Pastor Reuben Wilson, describing him as a great man who is passionate about empowering the younger generation.

He charged winners of the debate and scholarship competition to continue to work hard and strive for excellence and urged parents of the beneficiaries to continue to encourage their wards and children to take their academic work seriously.

Also speaking, the Director General of Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), Hon. Eseimokumo Soko Frank Soko commended the participants for their brilliant performance and lauded Pastor Reuben Wilson for his commitment in promoting education thereby leaving a legacy for a brighter future for the youths.

Hon. Ogbomo Erepamowei, Secretary General of PRIFGLA and Special Adviser to Pastor Reuben Wilson on Student and Scholarship Matters commended Pastor Reuben Wilson for his visionary initiative.

He highlighted Pastor Wilson’s humble beginnings, where he undertook menial jobs to support his education, and noted that his current success has inspired him to give back to society through debate and scholarship programs.

“This initiative demonstrates Pastor Wilson’s commitment to empowering the next generation and providing opportunities for educational growth.”, Ogbomo concluded.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Jubilations as Pastor Mrs. Elizabeth Omoike set to celebrate Women of Vision Int’l Ministries at 27

Peter Anayo

Tinubu orders NNPCL to reactivate Warri, Kaduna Refineries as PH Refinery finally begins operation

Editor

Yuletide : United Methodist Church Dean urges Christians to focus on Hope ,Humility

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO