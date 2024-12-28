Winners emerge in 2nd edition of pastor Reuben Wilson foundation debate , scholarship competition

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The 2nd edition of the Pastor Reuben Wilson Foundation Debate and Scholarship competition for secondary schools in the South-South has been concluded in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital.

The competition which drew participation from 25 schools, saw Marvelous Ovie Douglas of Botimiebi Model Academy emerging as the overall winner, followed by Miss Matthew Divine Ebimoboere of Government Comprehensive Secondary School as the 1st runner while Master Omubo Dede King Doumo of Command Science Secondary School emerged as 2nd runner up.

Speaking to newsmen the Coordinator of the Pastor Reuben Wilson Foundation Debate and Scholarship Programme, Chief (Amb). Eyi Matthew Excel said the competition seeks to promote a reading culture and encourage as well as educate participants on the importance of education.

I Chief Excel explained that the debate and scholarship competition was designed to dispel the notion that education is a scam. “Previously, people thought that education was a scam, and they tended not to take education seriously. But we are coordinating this debate and scholarship programme to give them reasons that education is truly not a scam,” he said.

Chief Excel praised the founder of the foundation, Pastor Reuben Wilson, describing him as a great man who is passionate about empowering the younger generation.

He charged winners of the debate and scholarship competition to continue to work hard and strive for excellence and urged parents of the beneficiaries to continue to encourage their wards and children to take their academic work seriously.

Also speaking, the Director General of Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), Hon. Eseimokumo Soko Frank Soko commended the participants for their brilliant performance and lauded Pastor Reuben Wilson for his commitment in promoting education thereby leaving a legacy for a brighter future for the youths.

Hon. Ogbomo Erepamowei, Secretary General of PRIFGLA and Special Adviser to Pastor Reuben Wilson on Student and Scholarship Matters commended Pastor Reuben Wilson for his visionary initiative.

He highlighted Pastor Wilson’s humble beginnings, where he undertook menial jobs to support his education, and noted that his current success has inspired him to give back to society through debate and scholarship programs.

“This initiative demonstrates Pastor Wilson’s commitment to empowering the next generation and providing opportunities for educational growth.”, Ogbomo concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2