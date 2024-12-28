23.7 C
December 28, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Vigilantes arrest two suspected hoodlums in Gwagwalada, FCT

by Peter Anayo096

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Vigilantes in the Unguwar Dodo area of Gwagwalada Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have arrested two suspected hoodlums during an attempted robbery.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended late Tuesday night as they tried to attack a resident and snatch his phone near the LEA Primary School in Unguwar Dodo.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, Musa Ibrahim, a member of the local vigilante group, said the suspects threatened the victim with a knife before the patrol team intervened.

“Our quick intervention saved the man when the boys pulled out a knife and asked him to hand over his phone,” Ibrahim said. “We pursued and arrested two of them.”

The suspects have since been handed over to security operatives.

However, the encounter wasn’t without casualties. One of the vigilantes sustained a knife injury on his hand during the struggle to subdue the suspects.

“Unfortunately, one of our members was stabbed by the hoodlums in an attempt to escape.

He was rushed to the hospital and treated that night,” Ibrahim added.

Unguwar Dodo has recently gained notoriety for criminal activities, with hoodlums allegedly attacking worshippers returning from the church earlier in the week, dispossessing them of phones and money.

 

