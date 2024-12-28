Suspected kidnappers kill herdsman in Ondo

34.8 C
December 28, 2024
by Peter Anayo055

DAMISI  OJO, Akure 

A notable Fulani herdsman, Aliu Yunusa was on Saturday brutally killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident, was said to have happened near Ilu-Abo junction, opposite the Possibility Church,on Akure-Owo road.

It was learnt that anxiety had already gripped the ancient community.

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network ( Amotekun Corps), Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said Yunusa was murdered by individuals believed to be fellow Fulani herdsmen with an attempt to rustle his cattle.

He said they had earlier kidnapped his wife, but he fought them fiercesly to retrieve her,stressing that they unfortunately killed him while trying to steal his cows.

Adeleye said, “A distress call was placed to the Amotekun Corps’ Ogbese outpost by fellow herdsmen who discovered Yunusa’s lifeless body at the scene.

He said upon arriving at the location, Amotekun Corps found Yunusa’s body with multiple machete wounds, while his motorcycle was also set ablaze by the assailants.

Adeleye, however, said efforts are currently on, to apprehend the perpetrators,saying “our officers are combing the forest in search of these criminals”

The Security expert assured members of the public that the corps, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), would  bring the culprits to justice.

The deceased herdsman, was described as a hardworking individual and so popular in the community.

The Amotekun  Commander  reassured residents of their commitment to safeguarding lives and properties

The deceased body has been deposited at the mortuary, while arrangements are on for his burial.

 

